Every NBA Player Who Deserves Signature Shoes

Let's start our conversation with the magnetic 21-year-old from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards has only been in the NBA for two seasons and is already taking the league by storm.

The Atlanta native carries himself with a swagger that is backed up by his game. After being named to the 2021 NBA All-Rookie team, he increased his output on the court during his sophomore season.

Over the past year, we have seen Edwards star in the movie Hustle and a Sprite commercial alongside Atlanta Hawks' point guard Trae Young. Like Young, Edwards is an Adidas athlete that seems like a great fit to be one of the faces of Adidas basketball moving forward.