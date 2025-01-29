New Balance Signs Bundesliga Star Jeremie Frimpong
Earlier this week, New Balance Football announced the signing of Bundesliga Champion and German Cup Winner Jeremie Frimpong to the brand.
The attacking right back served as a key member of the Bayer Leverkusen team that brought home the first Bundesliga title in the club’s history last season and joins New Balance as part of the brand’s commitment to championing the next generation of talent.
Frimpong worked his way up through the Manchester City Youth Academy before joining the professional circuit, signing with Celtic F.C. in 2019 and capturing the Scottish Championship, Scottish Cup, and Scottish League Cup with the club.
The dynamic right-back joined his current team in 2021, netting 14 goals and 12 assists across 47 appearances during his title-winning season. The Netherlands native also represented his home country as a member of the 2022 World Cup squad.
“Jeremie is one of the most exciting players in the sport on and off the pitch. He’s an exceptional talent who brings a uniqueness to our roster between his attacking defensive playing style and desire to give back to his community,” said Andrew McGarty, Global Director of Sports Marketing for Global Football at New Balance.
McGarty added, “We welcome Jeremie to the NB family and look forward to integrating him across the brand.”
The relationship will extend beyond the pitch, as New Balance will support Frimpong and his non-profit The Pathways Project, a career transition initiative designed for footballers aged 15-22, with a focus on professional academy players, to guide them through exploring career pathways beyond football.
“New Balance stands behind their values as a brand, and their passion and dedication to their athletes is a huge part of why I signed with them,” said Frimprong.
Thr 24-year-old continued, “There is so much more I want to achieve, from winning another German Championship to supporting the athletes involved in The Pathway Projects, I know New Balance will support me every step of our journey together.”
As part of New Balance’s commitment to championing the next generation of talent, Frimpong joins an elite group of global athletes—alongside Endrick, Coco Gauff, and Cameron Brink— seamlessly blending athletic
excellence with cultural influence and supporting these athletes destined for greatness every step of the way.
Frimpong will be featured in performance and lifestyle campaigns across the brand. Athletes and fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of the most important footwear news from golf and the rest of the sports world.