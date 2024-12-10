Real Madrid Star Endrick Unveils Beautiful New Balance Kicks
Earlier this week, New Balance presented rising star Endrick with a special edition 'Irmão' Tekela Pro FG V4+ Boot, paying homage to the Brazilian sensation's home city.
New Balance will feature the Tekela 'Irmão' Edition in EA SPORTS FC™ 25 on December 5 ahead of its debut on the pitch and at retail on December 10.
The boot will be equipped to Endrick across all game modes and available in the Clubs' inventory in FC 25 for players to use with their custom-created avatar.
In addition to the boot, New Balance has created an 'Irmão' inspired collection of in-game cosmetics, including a digital-only kit, stadium theme, and vanity, which will be available in the Ultimate Team™ game mode in FC 25.
The New Balance 'Irmão' Tekela Pro FG V4+ boot was released earlier this morning on Tuesday, December 10. Athletes can purchase the cleats at www.newbalance.com/football for $240 in adult sizes.
'Irmão,' translated from Portuguese to 'Brother,' is a keyword used in the official anthem of Valparaíso De Goiás, Endrick's home city. The design, graphics, and colors of this bespoke boot draw inspiration from the flag and landscape of Valparaíso De Goiás.
The striking boot arrives with a premium metallic gold and emerald green film finish, with a printed two-tone striped graphic to honor the flag of the city of Valparaíso.
The sock liner graphic inside the boot is marked by the letter' V,' while the dazzling boot laces stand out with gold aglets, with the words Progresso 'Progress' and Paz' Peace' inscribed in Portuguese to represent the core values of the people of the Goiás region.
Lastly, the heel graphic includes a custom Endrick E9 insignia lock-up and a faded gradient of the 8-branched star of the Brazilian state of Goiás.
New Balance's Tekela Pro FG V4+ is designed for players like Endrick, who are always a step ahead and prioritize control and precision on the field. The Hypoknit upper, with a low-laced closure, is designed to reduce the space between the foot and the ball for a close, intuitive feel.
Another new addition to the Tekela v4+ is a 3D molded FuelCell insert to provide extra comfort underfoot and a propulsive feel in every step.
Senior Director Product of New Balance Football, Kenny McCallum, said: "Endrick continues to make enormous strides in his young yet already illustrious career whilst recognizing the importance of his roots. We are honored to have him in the New Balance family and look forward to seeing him wearing these boots on the real and virtual pitch."
