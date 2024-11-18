NFL Style: The 5 Best Pregame Outfits from Sunday
The NFL season has its stride, and the elite teams are beginning to separate themselves from the pack. Just as some teams gain in the standings, players are standing out with their play and style.
While Week 11 of the NFL regular season still has one game remaining on Monday night, we already have some clear winners with their pregame tunnel outfits. Below are the top five styles from Sunday's NFL action.
Caleb Williams
Nothing can go right for the Chicago Bears. The only positive aspect of their season has been the standout play of rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. While Williams remains a sneaker free agent, he is making the most out of his pregame outfits.
Before Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers, Williams wore the Supreme x The North Face Logo Mountain Jacket with Comme des Garcons x Nike Foamposite One SP in the "Cat Eye" colorway.
Travis Kelce
Not only did the Kansas City Chiefs lose their first game of the season to the Buffalo Bills, but Travis Kelce did not play well. The only silver lining for Kelce was his pregame outfit and footwear during the game.
Kelce wore an Elder Statesman patchwork jacket, Cleveland Cavaliers hat, Jacques Marie Mage Ascari Sunglasses, and a Louis Vuitton chain links necklace. He capped off the ensemble with a pair of Air Jordan 11 sneakers in the "Legend Blue" colorway. The outfit cost at least $7,000.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen was all smiles before the game and certainly was happy with the results after the game. Before going off against the Chiefs, Allen kept it extremely casual with his pregame outfit.
Allen wore a t-shirt from his foundation, the Patricia Allen Fund. Additionally, he rocked a Bills hat from New Era and a pair of Nike Dunk Low sneakers in the "Chicago" colorway.
Lamar Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but Lamar Jackson may have won the weekend with his pregame outfits. Ravens fans went wild for Jackson's custom Pelle Pelle bruiser.
Even better for our readers, Jackson is a sneaker free agent. He wears Nike cleats on the field, but constantly keeps footwear fans on their toes with his rotation of pregame kicks.
Drake Maye
Let's keep it simple with Drake Maye's pregame outfit. Sure, the New England Patriots lost to the Los Angeles Rams. However, you cannot go wrong when rocking player-exclusive sneakers from the UNC Tar Heels.
Maye rocked a pair of Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers with a UNC Tar Heels Vintage Rameses Bomber Jacket from Homefield apparel. Luckily for fans, the jacket only costs $160 in adult sizes.
Week 11 of the NFL regular season continues with more action tonight. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the NFL and beyond.