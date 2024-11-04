LeBron James on Saquon Barkley: "Must be the Shoes!!"
As hard as it is to believe, the 2024 NFL regular season is halfway over. What is even more mindboggling is the play of Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.
The veteran running back carried the ball 27 times for 159 yards and a touchdown during the Eagles' 28-23 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.
Even better, Barkley treated fans to the best play of the year. Check out the highlight below and see why it earned the praise of perennial NBA All-Star and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.
While most fans would be amazed by Barkley's 180-degree hurdle over a defender, sneakerheads noticed what was on the running back's feet. Barkley wore Nike LeBron cleats.
James and Nike have teamed up on 22 signature basketball shoes and have begun redesigning earlier models for the football field. Barkley wore the Nike LeBron IV Menace 3 cleats in a Metallic Silver colorway.
James did not waste time shouting out his friend on social media. He wrote, "Must be the shoes!! @saquon you're INSANE." James invoking Nike's iconic slogan from Michael Jordan's marketing campaign provided the cherry on top of the amazing play.
So far, the Nike LeBron IV Menace 3 has not been released in the Metallic Silver colorway worn by Barkley. Athletes can buy the "Fruity Pebbles" colorway on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.
Nike released the "Fruity Pebbles" colorway earlier this year and it has already been worn by Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. Additonally, Nike has supplied the Ohio State Buckeyes with player-exclusive colorways of the Nike LeBron IV Menace 3 cleats.
Barkley is one of the biggest sneakerheads in the NFL, but he sets himself apart with his cleats (and spectacular play) on the field. With half of the season still remaining, fans can expect more footwear highlights.