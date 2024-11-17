Breaking Down Travis Kelce's $7,000 Pregame Outfit in Buffalo
All eyes are on upstate New York for the battle between AFC foes. The Buffalo Bills play host to the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs. There will be no shortage of star power in the stadium.
While Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce always makes a statement with his pregame outfits, the NFL All-Pro tight end's ensemble should come as no surprise.
Kelce always repeats outfits for away games. Whatever he wears on the team flight gets worn again the following day before the game. Additionally, Kelce has previewed his pregame sneaker selection for the rest of the season. So, fashionable fans knew what was coming as early as yesterday.
Kelce began the season wearing Air Jordan 1s and is going through the iconic signature sneaker line in chronological order to coincide with the NFL schedule. It is Week 11 of the NFL regular season, so Kelce is rocking Air Jordan 11s.
However, it is not just any colorway of Michael Jordan's 11th signature sneaker. Kelce wore the Air Jordan 11 in the "Legend Blue" colorway.
He paired the sneakers with an Elder Statesman patchwork jacket, Cleveland Cavaliers hat, Jacques Marie Mage Ascari Sunglasses, and a Louis Vuitton chain links necklace. According to the social media account @StyleByKelce, the outfit costs at least $7,000.
Our focus always remains on the sneakers, and the Air Jordan 11 "Legend Blue" was last released in December 2024 for $230 in adult sizes. The old-school basketball shoes now have an average resale price of $297 on StockX.
The "Legend Blue" colorway sports a white upper and toe guard contrasted by a Legend Blue outsole. The legendary Jumpman logo pops off the white shoe as the finishing touch on this clean colorway.
This sneaker has only enjoyed a retro release twice since its launch in 1996, with the latest version being 10 years ago in 2014. Sneakerheads were eager to see which Air Jordan 11s Kelce would wear this week, and he did not disappoint.
Kelce has a strong affinity for the Air Jordan 11 as he wears the football cleat version of the model on the field during games. Additionally, Kelce continues to fuel speculation that he will leave Nike for Jordan Brand after this season.
