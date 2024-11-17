Breaking Down Travis Kelce's $7,000 Pregame Outfit in Buffalo

Travis Kelce arrives in Buffalo wearing:

• The Elder Statesman Patchwork Jacket ($4,200, s/o)

• Cleveland Cavaliers Hat

• Jacques Marie Mage Ascari Sunglasses ($695, s/o)

• Louis Vuitton Chain Links Necklace ($1,190, s/o)

• Air Jordan 11 Retro Legend Blue Sneakers pic.twitter.com/5t2wrUlvvl