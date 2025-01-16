Nigel Sylvester Applies Bike Culture to Air Jordan 4
Nigel Sylvester is back with another collaboration with the Jordan Brand. The BMX superstar has announced his newest collaboration with Jordan Brand with the Air Jordan 4 “Brick by Brick.”
This collaboration follows his most recent release “Grandma’s Driveway,” and is inspired by the idiom that signifies building or achieving something gradually and carefully.
For Nigel, this “Brick By Brick” is a deeply personal philosophy. Remembering how he fell in love with biking as a kid in Queens, New York, to now showcasing his passion for fashion and bike culture. Every step of Nigel's career is “meticulously thought out to take him to the next level.”
Retailing at $225 in adult sizes, the Air Jordan 4 “Brick by Brick” will be available on March 14 at select Jordan Brand retailers and Nike.com.
“Brick By Brick “ also embodies Nigel’s unique journey. It reflects the perseverance and determination required to overcome obstacles and achieve greatness in both his BMX career and his broader creative endeavors.
The Air Jordan 4 “Brick by Brick” is inspired by the red bricks across New York City. Coming in an eye-catching orange-red colorway, the “Brick by Brick” silhouette symbolizes NYC’s architectural character and Nigel’s relentless perseverance. Each precise detail is a modern take on the legendary silhouette and displays the determination that made him a success.
To celebrate the upcoming release of the collection, Kicks on SI was on hand at an exclusive media invite in New York City and got a sneak peek of the collection. The event was attended by A$AP Ferg, Lena Waithe, Lenny S, and several more, Nigel showed his gratitude to the Jordan Brand for another successful collab.
“I want to thank Jordan Brand for this incredible partnership. You guys have been amazing to me. I’m extremely grateful. It's been three and a half years, and we've done some incredible things, and we got a lot more to do,” Nigel said.
“I want to thank my entire team. I came to you guys with this idea a few months ago, and you said, "Okay, let's do it.”
"When I thought about this project, I thought about this collection and the idea makes so much sense to me. It's the trials and tribulations, it's the triumphs and challenges throughout my career that got me to this place,” he added.
In addition to the shoe, Nigel will also be releasing an apparel collection including a bike jacket, T-shirts, a jacket, and a BMX jersey. The collection features the emblem “Bike Air” as Nigel’s creative spin on the classic “Nike Air” logo.
