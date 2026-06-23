The Nike Air Foamposite Pro is $40 Off in UNC Tar Heels Colors

Summer is in full swing, and March Madness feels like a distant memory. However, one of the most exciting sneaker drops of the spring for college basketball fans has finally been marked down online. Nike applied a UNC Tar Heels color scheme to one of its most iconic retro basketball shoes.

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "University Blue" colorway is temporarily discounted online at Foot Locker as part of an online sales event. Below is a detailed breakdown of the old-school hoop shoes and how to score them at a discount (even after the sale ends).

Shopping Information

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "University Blue" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "University Blue" colorway dropped on March 27, 2026. The shoes have a retail price of $240, but are temporarily marked down to $199.99 (17% off) at Foot Locker.

This online sales event will not last long, but fans who want a pair of the discounted kicks should have no problem finding a deal. Currently, the average resale price is $177 on StockX. Even better, the asking price is lower than that in most sizes.

Colorway Details

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "University Blue" colorway. | Nike

While the Tar Heels colors are unmistakable, this is not an official collaboration between Nike and the University of North Carolina. Still, the shoe sports a University Blue upper complemented by White detailing on the Nike Swoosh logos, tongues, and laces.

True to its late-1990s aesthetic, Midnight Navy Swoosh logos pop off the heels and outsoles. The cloudlike insoles are white with University Blue branding. Lastly, a mix of white, University Blue, and Midnight Navy completes the look on the outsole.

Tech Specs

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "University Blue" colorway. | Nike

Nike Foamposites take time for the upper to mold to your foot, but the retro basketball shoe is still capable of getting buckets on the court. It features a full-length and heel Zoom Air units. The rubber outsole with herringbone tread adds durable traction for any court surface.

The silhouette was incredibly innovative when it first launched, and it still maintains a futuristic aesthetic. The vast majority of fans will rock these shoes casually, but wearing them on the basketball court is sure to turn heads.

Nike Air Foamposite Pro Legacy

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "University Blue" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro is often confused with the Nike Air Foamposte One. The Pro features a large Swoosh logo on the sides and heels. Meanwhile, the One was designed for Penny Hardaway and features his "1 Cent" signature logo on the heels and tongues. Despite the aesthetic differences, both shoes feature the same performance technology.

Regardless of the model or colorway, Nike Foamposites remain a cult favorite among sneakerheads. Apply the UNC Tar Heels colors, and it's a must-have for many fans. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the footwear industry and beyond.