The Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide Finally Drops This Week

Way back in July, Nike and Hyperice officially unveiled their second footwear collaboration. It has been a full three months, and the highly anticipated Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide finally releases this week.

The hype around the recovery slide has only grown as professional athletes have either endorsed it or worn the model after primetime events. Below is everything athletes and fans must know about the game-changing slides.

Shopping Information

The Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide. | Nike

The Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide will launch at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 29. Shoppers can buy the recovery slides for $249 in adult sizes at nike.com, hyperice.com, and select retail locations globally.

The slide debuts in two colorways: Black and Orewood. Both light up orange from the magnetic Hyperslide Pod. While the orange light looks cool, it actually serves an important purpose (more on that below).

Performance Technology

The Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide. | Nike

The innovative recovery slide provides targeted heat and vibration across the top of the foot to help reduce tension, relax feet, and support recovery. It pairs a full-length Air Zoom sole with targeted Hyperice heat and vibration across the top of the foot.

The removable, magnetic Hyperslide Pod is housed within the slide's adjustable strap. It delivers three levels of heat (reaching 117 F / 47 C), and three levels of vibration. It runs in 15-minute recovery cycles, giving athletes the ability to seamlessly customize their experience through on-pod controls or by connecting to the Hyperice App.

Collaboration Details

The Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide. | Nike

"Athletes leave everything on the field, and the approach to recovery needs to meet them at the same level," says Tobie Hatfield, Senior Director of Athlete Innovation, Nike.

"With the Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide, we wanted to create a solution that kickstarts recovery the moment you power it up — helping athletes feel more relaxed, restored and ready to take their performance to the next level."

Athlete Approved

The Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide. | Nike

Nike and Hyperice were aligned from the outset of the partnership. With Nike's expertise in footwear and Hyperice's expertise in recovery technology, the two brands built on their first highly successful project featuring tech-enabled recovery apparel and footwear.

Athletes such as global football star Virgil Van Dijk and Olympic gold medalist Tara-Davis Woodhall headline the campaign. Even better, these slides have become ubiquitous in the locker rooms at top sporting events worldwide.

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