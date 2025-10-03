A'ja Wilson's Nike Shoes Release in the "dyNASTY" Colorway
Throughout her WNBA career, Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson has used her wrecking playstyle to power her team's dynastic success. Four MVP awards with two WNBA Championships is nasty work.
It is perfectly fitting that Nike create a colorway of Wilson's first signature shoe that connects the two dots. Wilson's debut hoop shoe, the Nike A'One, has been a smash hit thanks to its sharp design and exciting colorways.
Despite being one of the ten most-worn shoes in the WNBA this regular season, even Wilson's friends can't get a pair.
Just in time for Game 1 of the WNBA Finals, Nike has dropped the "dyNASTY" colorway - a combination of the words dynasty and nasty. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the Nike A'One "dyNASTY" colorway.
Shopping Information
The Nike A'One "dyNASTY" colorway dropped earlier this week on October 1, 2025. Luckily for athletes and fans, the performance basketball shoes are still in stock for $115 in adult sizes at Nike.com.
The "dyNASTY" colorway is draped in a regal shade of Sail while Metallic Gold detailing provides a championship pop to the Nike Swoosh logos and A'ja branding throughout the silhouette.
According to Nike, this special "dyNASTY" design celebrates Wilson's reign, built when greatness meets grit. Warm neutrals honor the elegance of the moment, while gold hits celebrate every win.
Tech Specs
Like every other colorway of the Nike A'One, the shoe features a solid amount of performance technology at a great price. Tech specs include a light and breathable mesh upper, while a midfoot band provides optimal arch support and movement control.
Underfoot, a plush Cushlon 3.0 foam underfoot for optimal energy return. The soft, stable foam combines with a generative traction pattern on the outsole for a stable ride. Lastly, an extended bump along the heel gives you optimal stability.
All that glitters is gold when you've grinded and gritted for championship glory. For Wilson, she will do what is required to win more trophies.
More Success
Wilson's first signature sneaker has been released in over 15 colorways since its launch earlier this year, and there are no signs of slowing down. Best of all, Nike is embracing her championship level of play with multiple celebratory styles.
From MVP seasons to championship runs, Wilson's success has inspired the "Champagne Champion" and "MVP" colorways. If the Aces take home another ring, fans can probably expect more festive colorways in honor of Wilson's achievements.
Wilson and the Aces face the Phoenix Mercury in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals tonight. Wilson will most likely wear a new colorway of her signature shoes that highlight her dominant playstyle and elegant aesthetic.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.
