The Nike Caitlin 1 "Iowa" Has a Special Detail

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark's first signature Nike basketball shoe does not launch until October 1. However, that has not stopped Clark from debuting ten colorways of the Nike Caitlin 1. The latest version is a tribute to her alma mater, the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Not only does the sweet yellow and black colorway pay homage to the school that helped put her on the map, but it also includes a subtle detail that most fans will not spot at first. Every Nike Caitlin 1 colorway features her signature 'CC' logo on both tongues, except for the "Iowa" colorway.

Nike Caitlin 1 "Iowa"

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Iowa" colorway. | @caitlinclark22

Eagle-eyed fans noticed a second Nike logo on the tongue of Clark's left shoe. It's a location pin graphic that resembles a map marker. The subtle detail is significant. The map-inspired logo is a nod to Clark's outside offensive abilities and a continuation of her "shoot from anywhere" theme.

The rest of the colorway is similar to all of the other designs. Clark's #22 jersey number appears on the laces, while the triple Swoosh (another nod to her shooting skills) appears in yellow, black, and metallic silver. The outsole contains messages: "Shoot More Threes," "From Anywhere," and "It was never a long shot."

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Iowa" colorway does not yet have an official release date, but fans can expect Clark to debut the new shoes against either the Dallas Wings on Friday night or the Atlanta Dream on Sunday. The "Iowa" colorway will be a fan favorite for its heartfelt meaning, but so was another recent shoe debuted by Clark.

Nike Caitlin 1 "Grinch"

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Grinch" colorway. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Earlier this week, Clark debuted what fans are calling the "Grinch" colorway when the Fever hosted the New York Liberty. For several years, Clark was the unofficial torchbearer of Kobe Bryant's signature sneaker line, and his most popular colorway was the Nike Kobe 6 "Grinch."

There are some key differences between the "Grinch" colorways of the Nike Kobe 6 and the Nike Caitlin 1. Most notably, Clark's sneakers contained bright yellow details as opposed to bright red. Either way, it will not stop the sneaker community from calling the kicks Grinch-inspired.

Fans can expect Clark and Nike to keep their foot on the gas with more upcoming colorways of her debut hoop shoe throughout the WNBA season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.