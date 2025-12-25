Nike Launches New Caitlin Clark Commercial on Christmas Day

Despite the NFL's attempts to take over every holiday, the NBA on Christmas Day remains the most important sport today. However, Nike actually led with a WNBA star in the first of many commercials airing during today's basketball games.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark debuted her new signature apparel in a star-studded Nike commercial on Christmas Day 2025. Clark shows off her limitless range in a new brand anthem title, "From Anywhere."

Nike initially dropped the ad on social media with the caption, "Caitlin Clark is proof that you can make it From Anywhere." Check out the 46-second video below.

Caitlin Clark is proof that you can make it From Anywhere. pic.twitter.com/cFbxO5lOu3 — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) December 25, 2025

The instant-classic commercial featured rapper Travis Scott, football legends Travis and Jason Kelce, comedian Michael Che, and college coach Lisa Bluder. Clark's latest signature Nike apparel made multiple quick appearances throughout the commercial, before ending with the Nike Swoosh logo and Clark's Double C's signature logo.

This is expected to be the first of multiple installments in the "From Anywhere" marketing campaign. Online shoppers can choose from a wide range of Clark's signature apparel in adult and kid sizing at Nike.com.

Nike is absolutely gearing up for a massive year with Clark. In August, Nike unveiled Clark's signature logo and began rolling out her apparel collection. Additionally, the brand has launched multiple Nike Kobe basketball shoes in Clark's player-exclusive colorways. They have all been smash hits in the sneaker industry, selling out instantly.

Nike unveils Caitlin Clark’s new “From Anywhere” commercial ✔️



Travis Scott, Jason & Travis Kelce, Michael Che, and Lisa Bluder all make cameos 🌟 pic.twitter.com/wDFrTPQeb0 — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) December 25, 2025

Even better, Nike is launching Clark's first signature basketball shoe later in 2026. Unfortunately, there are still no official images, tech specs, pricing, or a firm launch date.

In 2024, Clark signed a historic eight-year, $28 million signature footwear and apparel deal with Nike. Since then, Clark has appeared in multiple marketing campaigns for the brand. Only two other active WNBA players have signature sneaker lines with Nike: New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu and Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson.

Today's sports highlights will largely be focused on basketball, but Clark's star power is the only thing that can dethrone the NBA on Christmas Day. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.

