Nike Unveils Caitlin Clark's 1st Signature Basketball Shoe

The wait is over. Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark's first signature Nike basketball shoe is here. Clark teased pictures this morning on Instagram before Nike's official announcement this afternoon. It is safe to say that the Nike Caitlin 1 lives up to the hype.

According to Nike, Clark asked the brand for help in three key components for the Nike Caitlin 1 shoe: speed, range, and unpredictability. This enables her to show up faster and more confidently from anywhere on the floor. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of athletes and fans must know.

Release Information

The Nike Caitlin 1. | Nike

The Nike Caitlin 1 will launch at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 1, 2026. Shoppers will be able to buy the performance basketball shoes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers. The retail price for adult sizes will be $140 in North America and $135 for the rest of the world.

While hoopers await launch day, they can shop Clark's apparel collection at Nike.com. Fans can expect the first few colorways to sell out quickly upon release. It will be worth monitoring sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT for a chance to buy the highly anticipated hoop shoes.

Tech Specs

The Nike Caitlin 1. | Nike

As Clark promised on the New Heights Podcast, her first shoe debuts new performance technology. The Nike Caitlin 1 introduces a Nike Opticast upper, an innovative construction of cast PU nodes with varied Z-heights designed to reduce drag and enhance on-court movement efficiency. The visual language draws inspiration from the ripple of the three-point arc.

A Cushlon midsole paired with an articulated forefoot Air Zoom Turbo unit allows it to sit closer to the foot across all edges. This setup delivers close-to-foot responsiveness, containment, enhanced court feel, and faster feedback.

Additional design details include beveled framing and stacked Swooshes, which is a nod to Clark's initials. The underfoot messaging captures her athlete mentality: "Shoot More Threes," "From Anywhere," and "It was never a long shot."

Apparel Collection

The Nike Caitlin 1. | Nike

Clark has had apparel available online since August 2025. However, there is a new signature apparel accompanying the launch of the Nike Caitlin 1 basketball shoe. It features 18 pieces that blend modern sport style with performance essentials, designed to move from court to everyday life.

The collection pairs soft, everyday staples with tailored fits and elevated materials, including Bouncy Fleece. The lineup includes jackets, graphic hoodies, tees, and everyday staples that feel soft and easy to wear, without sacrificing performance or style.

Caitlin Clark's Quote

The Nike Caitlin 1. | Nike

Clark expressed her excitement about the new shoe in a statement for the Nike press release: "Having my own shoe has been a dream for as long as I can remember, and seeing it come to life is pretty incredible. I wanted it to reflect how I play—fast, confident, and ready to let it fly. Nike and I really crushed it. It was a true partnership.

They listened to every detail, and the innovation is designed for my game. Seeing the finished product for the first time will forever be a core memory. What excites me most is what this can mean for the next generation. If it inspires even one kid to work harder or fall in love with the game, that's what makes it special. This is so much more than a shoe—it's about helping grow the game."

Nike x Caitlin Clark

The Nike Caitlin 1. | Nike

In April 2024, Clark signed an eight-year, $28 million signature sneaker deal with Nike. Since then, Clark has appeared in multiple marketing campaigns for the brand. In August 2025, Nike unveiled Clark's signature logo and launched her apparel collection.

Since entering the WNBA, Clark has been the unofficial torchbearer of Kobe Bryant's retro Nike sneaker line. Clark debuted several player-exclusive colorways, some of which were released to the public in limited quantities. However, today's announcement officially starts a new chapter in Clark's sneaker history.

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