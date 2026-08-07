Caitlin Clark Teases Nike Caitlin 1 "Hot Punch"

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark's first signature sneaker does not launch until October 1. However, that has not stopped Clark from previewing nine colorways of the Nike Caitlin 1. The silhouette debuted in monochromatic designs and has gotten increasingly bolder.

On Friday afternoon, the WNBA All-Star treated fans to a sneak peek of the upcoming "Hot Punch" colorway on her Instagram story.

The Fever do not play tonight, but they are scheduled to face the Chicago Sky in a nationally-televised game on ABC this Saturday. It's probable that Clark debuts the shoes on court in front of the massive audience.

Nike Caitlin 1 "Hot Punch"

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Hot Punch" colorway. | @caitlinclark22

The "Hot Punch" colorway features a light pink base that gradually fades into a bold shade of red. Clark's signature CC logos pop off the tongues in blue. The red laces continue the theme. Lastly, the triple Nike Swoosh logos incorporate red, pink, and metallic silver.

Best of all, these are not player-exclusive kicks. According to Sole Retriever, the shoes will be released in Holiday 2026 for $140 in adult sizes. The style code is "IH7423-600."

The shoes are not yet loaded onto the Nike website, but the "Racer Blue" launch colorway is already displayed well ahead of its official release date.

Future Nike Caitlin 1 Colorways

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Racer Blue" colorway. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After the Nike Caitlin 1 launches in the "Racer Blue" colorway, the silhouette will quickly drop in several colorways. So far, the colorways have included Racer Blue, Yellow Zest, Purple, White Label, Tunnel Walk, All-Star, and an all-black Travis Scott collaboration.

It is a safe bet that the first handful of colorways will be released in limited quantities to further build up hype for the most anticipated hoop shoe in years.

Remember that Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson's first signature sneaker flew off shelves in the first few colorways before the supply eventually met demand. That will be the case with the Nike Caitlin 1.

Nike Caitlin 1 Tech Specs

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Purple" colorway. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The biggest innovation for Clark's first signature sneaker is the Nike Opticast upper. Its cast PU nodes of varying Z-heights, are designed to reduce drag and enhance movement efficiency. The visual language draws inspiration from the ripple of the three-point arc.

Underfoot, a Cushlon midsole is paired with an articulated forefoot Air Zoom Turbo unit. This setup delivers close-to-foot responsiveness, containment, enhanced court feel, and faster feedback.

Athletes and fans alike are excited for the Nike Caitlin 1, and the hype will only grow with each new colorway. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.