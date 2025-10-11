Nike Celebrates A'ja Wilson's WNBA MVP Awards With New Sneakers
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate at the time of publication.
On Friday night, the Las Vegas Aces capped off an amazing season with a 97-86 Game 4 victory over the Phoenix Mercury to win the WNBA Championship in decisive fashion.
It should come as no surprise that Aces center A'ja Wilson won the WNBA Finals MVP award. Wilson can put that next to her WNBA Regular Season MVP award, as well as her countless other pieces of hardware. It's officially a "dyNASTY," according to Nike.
To celebrate Wilson's dominance, Nike has dropped a new colorway of her highly successful first signature basketball shoe. Below is what athletes and fans must know about the Nike A'One "MVPs" colorway.
Shopping Information
Nike called their shot a little early by releasing the shoes before the WNBA Finals, but it all worked out. The Nike A'One "MVPs" colorway dropped last week in adult ($115) and kid ($92) sizing at Nike, Foot Locker, and select retailers.
The "MVPs" colorway is an obvious nod to the Aces' black and silver uniforms. However, a closer look reveals a much more intricate design. The upper features Black, Dark Grey, and Dark Smoke Grey.
From there, the Nike Swoosh logos plus Wilson's logo and signature pop off the shoe in Metallic Silver to complete the exemplary aesthetic.
Tech Specs
Tech specs for the Nike A'One include a light and breathable mesh upper, while a midfoot band provides optimal arch support and movement control.
A plush Cushlon 3.0 foam is underfoot for optimal energy return. The soft, stable foam combines with a generative traction pattern on the outsole for a stable ride. Lastly, an extended bump along the heel gives you optimal stability.
The Nike A'One "MVPs" is an instant classic and a must-have for WNBA fans. According to Nike, these shoes "reflect the weight of greatness and the purpose behind it with shades of black and silver with a quiet intensity that honors the accolades."
The WNBA season is over, but Wilson and Nike are not going anywhere. She has one of the hottest hoop shoes on the market and the holiday shopping season is almost here. So, fans can expect more sneaker storylines throughout the offseason.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.