Nike CEO Reveals Ja Morant's Sneakers Are a Global Sales Hit
Anyone who works in banking and finance always starts their day with CNBC. On Monday morning, the popular financial news network grabbed the attention of the footwear industry by airing an exclusive interview with Nike President and CEO Elliott Hill.
Speaking from Nike's global headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, Hill participated in his first TV interview since taking the leadership role almost one year ago.
The interview aired on CNBC's Squawk on the Street and Money Movers. Hill discussed a wide range of fascinating topics, and the entire interview can be found on the CNBC YouTube page and website.
However, it was an insightful question from Sara Eisen about Nike Basketball that caught our attention.
"Speaking of sport, we're here on the basketball court, where so many athletes, I saw LeBron's name on the wall, have been here. They've tested in the research lab. They've practiced. You know, thinking ten years ago, the basketball business, you had all these stars, Kobe, LeBron, and Kevin Durant on the top of their game. And they were really selling out. These franchises were amazing on sneakers. Who makes you bullish like that right now?"
Hill replied, "Well, Ja Morant's doing a great job for us from a basketball perspective. We just launched his Ja 3 and had really good sell-throughs there, not just in the United States but around the world. In China, he was there, pulled through Sabrina in Asia."
Hill referenced WNBA All-Star Sabrina Ionescu's growing influence in the basketball footwear market, "And then we're starting to conventionalize outside of just making men's shoes for or men's basketball shoes but also making women's basketball shoes. And we're excited about that as a new added dimension to the basketball portfolio."
It is always interesting to hear the Nike CEO discuss what parts of the company are seeing success, especially the basketball division. It should come as no surprise that Morant is currently the most influential active NBA player on the Nike Basketball roster.
Morant embarked on his first-ever world tour with Nike this past summer, during which his third signature sneaker captured the attention of basketball and footwear enthusiasts worldwide.
The Nike Ja 3 continues to sell out in each colorway that drops. However, the "Sail" colorway will be released on October 9 in full-family sizing ($87-$125) on the Nike SNKRS app and Foot Locker.
Hill's comments suggest Morant was correct when he said he had the "number one shoe in the world" last week on NBA Media Day. There is no doubt that Morant is aware of the high demand for his shoes in stores and online.
Fans can expect more exciting colorways of the Nike Ja 3 to drop, and Morant continues to help bring Nike Basketball back to where it should be in the sneaker world.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.