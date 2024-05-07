Nike Drives Knicks Fans Wild With Jalen Brunson Billboard
There is no better place in the sports world than the Big Apple when the New York Knicks are good. Unfortunately for many NBA fans, the franchise has not enjoyed much success in the postseason in their lifetime.
However, the times are changing. The Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup between the Knicks and the Indiana Pacers tipped off on Monday night in Madison Square Garden.
As if the loyal (yet unabashedly rabid) fanbase needed anymore reasons to be hyped for the big game, Nike stoked the excitement with a new billboard. The brand unveiled a new billboard of Knicks guard Jalen Brunson at the corner of 34th and 7th.
The billboard shows Brunson's back with the message "Don't Sleep" and the Nike Swoosh logo. This simple yet effective marketing piece immediately drove Knicks fans and sneakerheads into a frenzy.
Some fans were not even aware Brunson was a Nike athlete. In fact, Brunson has worn the brand's sneakers since high school through his college career at Villanova and every step of his NBA career. The All-Star guard has been a loyal fan of Kobe Bryant's signature sneaker line.
Other fans wanted to know if Nike was teasing a potential signature sneaker line for Brunson. That seems unlikely at this point in time. The brand recently launched two guard shoes for Ja Morant and Devin Booker. Not to mention, San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanayama is next in line for a signature sneaker.
Nevertheless, it is exciting to see Brunson get some love and Knicks fans enjoy themselves (they are long overdue). Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your sneaker news from the NBA and the rest of the sports world.
