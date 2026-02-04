Duke Blue Devils Swap Nike for Jordan Brand Sneakers

Brotherhood and family are two constant themes for the Duke Blue Devils men's basketball team and Jordan Brand. On Tuesday night, Duke briefly broke with Nike to wear Jayson Tatum's fourth signature Jordan Brand basketball shoe.

Of course, Jordan Brand is a part of the Nike family (similar to Converse), and this one-off event was approved by NIKE INC. Still, it was an amazing moment from one of Nike's flagship NCAA partners and the bluest of blue blood college basketball programs.

Duke's Family Business

The Duke Blue Devils wear the Jordan Tatum 4. | Jordan Brand

Moreover, Duke is one of six Mamba Programs in the NCAA - a Nike partner school that receives special perks from Kobe Bryant's signature line.

So, it was shocking to see the UNC Tar Heels' biggest rival wearing the Jumpman logo instead of the Nike Swoosh on foot during their 67-49 conference win over the Boston College Golden Eagles.

Jordan Tatum 4 "Bruce Lee"

The Duke Blue Devils wear the Jordan Tatum 4. | Jordan Brand

Duke previewed the sneaker spectacle with an Instagram post yesterday that included a brief video message from Tatum. The Duke alum spoke to how much Duke meant to him and the importance of showing love to his alma mater. Plus, the timing coincided with conference games against Boston College and North Carolina later this week.

Luckily for fans, Duke players did not wear a rare player-exclusive colorway. They played in the Jordan Tatum 4 "Bruce Lee" colorway. The shoes dropped on December 26, 2025. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $130 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

Jayson Tatum x Jordan Brand

The Duke Blue Devils wear the Jordan Tatum 4. | Jordan Brand

The "Bruce Lee" colorway is not an official collaboration, but it draws inspiration from Nike Kobe models that honored the actor and martial arts legend. It sports a Sonic Yellow upper with Black and University Red detailing.

Tatum began his NBA career with Nike before signing a signature sneaker deal with Jordan Brand in June 2019. Meanwhile, Duke has been a Nike school since 1992. In 2015, Duke announced a 12-year contract extension with Nike that runs through 2027.

March Madness Comes Early

The Duke Blue Devils wear the Jordan Tatum 4. | Jordan Brand

It seems like March Madness arrived a month early, so fans can expect more exciting sneaker stories from Duke and the Nike family. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.

More Basketball Shoe News

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Lakers" just dropped online.

Kyrie Irving honors Kobe Bryant with his NBA All-Star Weekend Pack.

The ten best sneakers dropping from February 3-7, 2026.

Ranking the NBA's ten best basketball shoes of January 2026.

The Nike Kobe 1 Protro 'City of Champions' shows love to Inglewood.