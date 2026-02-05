The Nike Kobe 6 Protro '3D' Returns for NBA All-Star Weekend

Basketball players and fans will soon be inundated with a flood of exciting sneaker releases. The 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend is just over a week away, and every brand is bringing the heat to Los Angeles, California.

No company is doing it bigger and better than Nike this year with its mix of new and retro kicks. One of the many fan-favorite hoop shoes making its long-awaited return is the Nike Kobe 6 Protro '3D' colorway.

Release Information

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro '3D' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro '3D' colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, February 13. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes in adult ($200) and big kid ($120) sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at Foot Locker.

There is no doubt that the iconic sneakers will sell out quickly. Athletes and fans who miss the initial drop will be able to find the basketball shoes on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Design Details

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro '3D' colorway. | Nike

The '3D' colorway draws direct inspiration from Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's connection to Hollywood. The silhouette sports Dark Grey on the snakeskin-inspired upper with a mix of Chlorine Blue and Daring Red detailing.

This playful contrast is a nod to the classic red-and-blue 3D glasses once worn in movie theaters. It is perfectly fitting for Hollywood's cinematic culture and the bright lights surrounding All-Star Weekend.

Tech Specs

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro '3D' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro makes modest improvements upon the original model Bryant wore during the 2010-11 NBA season. This version amps up the drama with improved tech like responsive foam, an Air Zoom Turbo unit in the forefoot.

Meanwhile, the legendary low-profile traction for improved court-feel and quickness. Best of all, fans can wear the included 3D glasses to make the stereoscopic upper pop.

Accessories

Glasses for the Nike Kobe 6 Protro '3D' colorway. | Nike

We are still waiting to see if an apparel collection arrives alongside the Nike Kobe 6 Protro '3D' colorway. While the shoe comes in standard packaging without alternate laces, it does contain 3D glasses, which immediately become a collectible for NBA fans.

History

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro '3D' colorway. | Nike

Bryant debuted the original Nike Kobe 6 '3D' during the 2011 NBA All-Star Game. Like a script from a movie, Bryant won the NBA All-Star Game MVP Award and looked good doing it.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

More NBA Footwear News

Adidas unveiled its collection for the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend.

The Nike Book 2 "Spiridon" drops this week.

The Duke Blue Devils swapped Nikes for Jordan Brand shoes.



The Air Jordan 1 Low "Lakers" just dropped online.

Kyrie Irving honors Kobe Bryant with his NBA All-Star Weekend Pack.