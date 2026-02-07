Caitlin Clark Wants to Give Fans Her New Nike Kobe Shoes

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark debuted a new colorway of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro during an offseason workout on Friday afternoon. As if debuting a new colorway is not exciting enough, Clark might even give the shoes away to a lucky fan.

Clark shared detailed pictures of her never-before-seen shoes with the message, "If you can guess what these are, I'll give you a pair." The unreleased colorway sports an off-white upper, black Nike Swooshes, and red Kobe logos, with mismatched blue and yellow detailing on each heel.

Clark's New Nike Kobe 6 Colorway

So far, WNBA fans and sneakerheads have offered a wide variety of potential colorway names, ranging from SpongeBob to Pokémon to Stephen Curry-themed designs. Regardless of who wins Clark's contest, everyone wants these shoes to be released in the future.

Clark is still the torchbearer of Kobe Bryant's signature Nike basketball shoe line in the WNBA. She has debuted several player-exclusive colorways, with some hitting shelves and others slated to be released in the future.

Clark's Signature Nike Line

While Clark's player-exclusive Nike Kobe shoes always excite fans, the sneaker community is eager to see her first signature sneaker. Nike unveiled Clark's logo in August 2025 and announced her debut hoop shoe would launch in 2026.

Nike has not yet shared any pictures, pricing, or an official launch date. However, Clark said her shoes would contain never-before-used performance technology during an appearance on the New Heights podcast.

Clark's Nike Marketing Campaign

Athletes and fans eager to represent Clark on the basketball court can find her signature apparel collection available online now at Nike.com. In the meantime, they can expect to see more of her new "From Anywhere" marketing campaign as the WNBA season gets closer to tip off.

It did not take long for Clark to turn the conversation away from the shots her teammate Sophie Cunningham fired at Nike earlier this week. All it took was a new pair of rare shoes to grab everyone's attention.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.

More Basketball Shoe News

An NBA Star hides the Swoosh Logos on his Nike Kobe sneakers.

Kentucky unveils the Nike Book 2 "Must Be The Denim" colorway.

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro '3D' returns after 15 years to celebrate NBA All-Star Weekend.

The Nike Book 2 "Spiridon" drops this week.

The Duke Blue Devils swapped Nikes for Jordan Brand shoes.