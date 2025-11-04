Nike Drops 'NFL Rivalry Pack' Shoes for 8 Lucky Teams
Nike and the NFL have leaned into rivalries a lot this year. Fans were surprised by the bold "Rivalries" uniforms, and now those same eight teams are being treated to limited-edition sneakers. The Nike Air Max 90 is hitting shelves to match the team color schemes.
The eight teams are represented in this collection. The Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, and New England Patriots represent the AFC East. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, and Seattle Seahawks represent the NFC West. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of each colorway.
Shopping Information
The Nike Air Max 90 "NFL Rivalry Pack" is scheduled to officially launch on Monday, November 10 at Nike.com. However, the shoes dropped early at select retailers. Online shoppers can buy a pair in team colors for $145 in adult sizes at Dick's Sporting Goods.
Fans of the eight teams will not want to procrastinate, as these limited-edition colorways are sure to sell out fast as we approach the holiday shopping season.
Even better for fanbases that are not included in the "NFL Rivalry Pack," Nike Pegasus 41 and slides in most team colorways as well.
Details
Each colorway allows fans to represent their team with the iconic Nike Air Max 90. This shoe remains true to its running heritage with a legendary Waffle sole.
Meanwhile, stitched overlays and textured accents create the '90s look for old-school football fans. Its visible cushioning adds comfort for game day.
Best of all, the shoes retain some of the most adored elements of the shoes, like the "Nike Air" branding on the heel, while adding special nods to the teams on the tongues and insoles. Nike and the NFL completed another touchdown drive with this sneaker pack.
Future Releases
After this season, the rivalry-inspired uniforms (and shoes) will be in the team's uniform rotation for three years alongside existing alternate looks: 2026 (AFC South and NFC North), 2027 (NFC East and AFC West), and 2028 (AFC North and NFC South).
The NFL regular season still has nine more weeks remaining, so fans can expect to see more heat from Nike as we approach the holiday season.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL gridiron and beyond.