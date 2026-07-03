The Nike Ja 3 "Jurassic Park" is 20% Off This Weekend

It is officially 4th of July weekend, and the celebration of America's Semiquincentennial has already begun. On top of the cookouts and fireworks, there are also major sneaker sales taking place — one involves a summer blockbuster.

Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs Sports have marked down select kicks by 20% (with the code "SAVE20") through July 5. That includes two of the three Nike Ja 3 "Jurassic Park" colorways. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the discounted basketball shoes.

Nike Ja 3 "Explorer"

The Nike Ja 3 "Explorer" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Ja 3 "Explorer" was released on April 10, 2026. The performance basketball shoes had a retail price of $135 but are marked down to $108 (20% off) after using the code "SAVE20" at checkout on FootLocker.com.

The "Explorer" colorway sports a gradient design, with Dynamic Yellow transitioning into Green Spark on the upper. Meanwhile, the University Red detailing on the claw marks adds a fierce look. Lastly, Nike Swooshes, Ja logos, and Jurassic Park branding pop off in Black. Dinosaur skeleton designs decorate the insoles.

Nike Ja 3 "Raptor"

The Nike Ja 3 "Raptor" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Ja 3 "Raptor" also hit shelves on April 10, 2026. The performance basketball shoes had a retail price of $135 but are marked down to $108 (20% off) after using the code "SAVE20" at checkout on FootLocker.com.

The "Raptor" colorway features a similar gradient pattern with Anthracite upper fading into Yellow Ochre. The lateral claw marks blend in, but Bright Crimson detailing pops off on the Nike Swooshes, Ja logos, and Jurassic Park branding. The insoles show the movie's prehistoric predators.

Nike x Ja Morant x Jurassic Park

Packaging for the Nike Ja x Jurassic Park. | Nike

The sweet shoes come in special-edition packaging inspired by the movie. Plus, a "Ja-Rassic Park" keychain is included with each pair of shoes. Currently, the third and final colorway ("Cloud Island") of the collaboration has not been marked down online.

Ja Morant's third signature Nike basketball shoe has easily been his best and most popular model. Its iconic design lent itself perfectly to collaborations with the Jurassic Park film franchise and Kool-Aid. We are excited for Morant's fourth signature shoe on the way, but hate to see the Nike Ja 3 go.

While it was surprising to see the "Jurassic Park" colorways sit on shelves for as long as they did, this online sales event will definitely move more units. Fans should act fast before they are gone. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.