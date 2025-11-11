Ja Morant Leaks Nike Ja 3 "Welcome to the Garden" Before Knicks Game

This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate at the time of publication.

Sports fans do not call Madison Square Garden the basketball mecca for no reason. Not only does the iconic venue feel like the center of the hoops universe, but it is just as important to the sneaker world.

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has already "leaked" his upcoming shoes for tonight's game against the New York Knicks. Below is a detailed look at the Nike Ja 3 "Welcome to the Garden" colorway.

Nike Ja 3 "Welcome to the Garden"

The Nike Ja 3 "Welcome to the Garden" colorway. | Ja Morant via Instagram

Fans only got one picture of the Nike Ja 3 "Welcome to the Garden" colorway, but it is easy to find the nods to the Big Apple. The green upper nods to the Statue of Liberty, and the New York City Parks and Recreation leaf logo appears under the graffiti-inspired "Ja" branding on the side of the shoe.

This is not the first New York-inspired colorway of the Nike Ja 3. Earlier this summer, the "NY vs NY" colorway dropped in extremely limited numbers during Morant's first-ever world tour with Nike.

Morant has voiced his displeasure with fans leaking his shoes before they are officially unveiled and has recently taken matters into his own hands. Last week, Morant "leaked" his entire Spring/Summer collection with the help of Nike.

Nike Ja 3 Spring/Summer Preview

The Nike Ja 3 spring and summer preview. | Nike

Last Friday night, Morant unveiled seven future colorways of the Nike Ja 3 Spring/Summer collection. According to Nike, each style is to "continue to celebrate Ja's family and community while leaning into the bold, energetic colorways that will stand out on foot."

The seven upcoming colorways included: Bright Pink, Year of the Horse, Murray State, 12 Time, At Dawn, Uncle Phil, and Let Me Be Ja.

The first handful of colorways for the Nike Ja 3 sold out quickly, but fans can finally choose between multiple colorways in full-family sizing ($87-$125) at Nike.com.

Spike Lee in Madison Square Garden

Spike Lee wears unreleased Levi's x Air Jordan 3 sneakers. | Jordan Brand

As further proof that basketball and sneakers revolve around Madison Square Garden, Spike Lee was recently spotted courtside wearing the unreleased Air Jordan 3 in an upcoming collaboration between Levi's x Jordan Brand.

There is no official release information, but the shoes will be released in 2026. Lee's sneaker debut was the first public sighting of the partnership ahead of its official reveal next year.

According to Jordan Brand, the collaboration merges Levi's heritage denim craftsmanship with Jordan Brand's legacy sport culture and technical innovation.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

