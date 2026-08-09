The Air Jordan 6 "Oreo" Release Day Wasn't Sweet

Yesterday capped off an exciting week on the sneaker release calendar. But with so many great options dropping at the same time, there was bound to be some kicks left sitting on shelves. One of those shoes was the Air Jordan 6 "Oreo" colorway.

As we expected, the shoes didn't sell out on release day. Despite the colorway's iconic design and limited release history, it wasn't enough to motivate buyers. Luckily for fans, they can still find the sneakers at or below the retail price online.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 6 "Oreo" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 6 "Oreo" colorway dropped on August 8, 2026. Online shoppers can still buy the retro basketball shoes for $215 in adult sizes at Nike, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Hibbett's.

Savvy shoppers might be able to find a better deal on sneaker resale websites. Currently, the colorway has an average resale price of $189 on StockX. Even better, the asking price is below that in many sizes.

Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 6 "Oreo" colorway. | Nike

The "Oreo" colorway features a black synthetic upper with white leather overlays. A black and white speckled design appears across the midsoles, heel tabs, and lace locks. It invokes a sweet reaction among sneakerheads and snack enthusiasts.

One sticking point for some fans will always be the Jumpman logo replacing the Nike Air branding on the heels. The outsole has icy blue translucent elements, white rubber, and a black Jumpman logo completing the look. The shoes come in the Michael Jordan "Face Box."

Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 6 "Oreo" colorway. | Nike

There are some retro models from the golden era that are still playable, but the Air Jordan 6 is not one of them. Still, the silhouette features the same tech specs as the originals. Its Nike Air technology and Max Air cushioning offer responsive cushioning.

The iconic outsole is clean enough to eat off (although we wouldn't recommend that), and durable enough to wear on or off the court. Even though Michael Jordan took flight in these kicks, the Air Jordan 6 is best for casual wear these days.

Air Jordan 6 Heritage

The Air Jordan 6 "Oreo" colorway drops on August 8, 2026. | Nike

Jordan debuted his sixth signature sneaker during the 1991-92 NBA season, on his way to winning the Chicago Bulls' first championship. The shoes have been released in countless colorways over the years, with most fans preferring OG designs.

However, even classic colorways are sitting on shelves. Now is a great time to buy legendary Air Jordans at or below the retail price. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker industry and beyond.