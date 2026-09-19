Last winter, Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant revealed his sixth signature Nike basketball shoe was the best of his entire line. That strong endorsement coincided with a series of Nike KD 6 retro releases. Now, Durant's favorite sneaker has dropped in a colorway inspired by his favorite football club.

Paris Saint-Germain F.C. is a Nike-sponsored team, which made the collaboration easy. No workarounds or careful language. Even the team branding is there. Best of all, the Nike KD 6 x Paris Saint-Germain is out now.

Shopping Information

The Nike KD 6 x Paris Saint-Germain. | Nike

The Nike KD 6 x Paris Saint-Germain was released on Friday, September 18. Athletes and fans can buy the performance basketball shoes for $135 in adult sizes on Nike.com.

Online shoppers who miss the drop will be able to find the hoop shoes on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT. Currently, there are no major savings opportunities online. So, the retail price is the best option at this time.

Collaboration Details

The Nike KD 6 x Paris Saint-Germain. | Nike

Durant's love of footwear and football culture inspired this incredible collaboration. The shoe combines modern and vintage football. Taking cues from the Nike Total 90, the silhouette sports a Metallic Silver upper.

Meanwhile, stitched paneling and PSG team colors give the shoe a classic aesthetic. The T90 logo is replaced with a 35, putting KD's signature stamp on the upper. Nike Swooshes pop off in Global Red. Lastly, a mix of Global Red and College Navy comes together on the outsole to complete the soccer theme.

Performance Technology

The Nike KD 6 x Paris Saint-Germain. | Nike

The Nike KD 6 originally launched in the "D.C. Preheat" colorway in June 2013. Despite the model being 13 years old, it is still a solid performer on the basketball court. The low-top features a dual-density midsole with Zoom and Max Air.

The synthetic leather upper is durable and comfortable. Meanwhile, the aggressive traction pattern on the rubber outsole should perform well on any court. Or sports fans and sneakerheads can just rock the kicks casually, as they are timeless.

Kevin Durant x Nike

The Nike KD 6 x Paris Saint-Germain. | Nike

Durant has been a Nike athlete since he entered the NBA. Durant signed a lifetime sneaker deal with Nike in April 2023. Earlier this year, the Nike KD 19 launched in a series of monochromatic colorways. Drake helped promote the shoe with a funny commercial, while many fans on social media fell for a fake advertisement.

Just as Durant refuses to slow down on the basketball court, he continues to excel in the footwear industry. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.