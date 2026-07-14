Fake Nike Ad for Kevin Durant Fooled the Internet

The days of believing what you see are long over. It was once safe for fans to assume an outrageous sneaker advertisement was real, but now everything must be questioned. The latest example is a fake Nike advertisement for Kevin Durant that fooled the internet.

Several sneaker blogs on popular social media accounts shared an AI-generated image of Durant eating candy apples in promotion of the upcoming Nike KD19 "Candy Apple" colorway. Below is a screenshot of the fake ad and a real breakdown of the upcoming sneakers.

The Fake Nike Ad

The viral Kevin Durant candy apple Nike KD 19 picture has been confirmed to be AI generated ❌



As if it wasn’t obvious enough 🤦 pic.twitter.com/zCdUI4Q9aK — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) July 14, 2026

The footwear website Nice Kicks confirmed that the picture was not real, and shared a quote from Durant calling it "corny." The picture was obviously fake because it would have been a ridiculous marketing move from Nike. But that did not stop fans from running with the pictures and getting their jokes off.

The real marketing campaign for the Nike KD19 has been far better than any fake picture. Durant enlisted Drake to star in a series of Nike ads promoting the upcoming shoes (which included another shot at Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards).

Additionally, Nike and Hibbett hosted an event at the Fonde Rec Center in Houston on Juneteenth. Plus, the first few glossy colorways of the Nike KD celebrated car culture in Houston.

Nike KD19 "Candy Apple" Release Information

The Nike KD19 "Candy Apple" colorway. | Nike

The Nike KD19 "Candy Apple" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 21. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $155 in adult sizes at Nike and select retailers.

The monochromatic "Candy Apple" colorway is draped in a shiny shade of University Red with Stadium Green details inside the shoes. It joins the "Purple Stuff," "Orange Crush," and "Bubble Gum Bounce" colorways that have already been released on the Nike website.

Nike KD19 Tech Specs

The Nike KD19 "Candy Apple" colorway. | Nike

The Nike KD19 features a multilayer cushioning system built around a full-length Zoom Strobel. This works in tandem with a 3D-molded sock liner and plush Cushlon 3.0 midsole.

The upper features an exterior TPU engineered using an innovative dual-injection process. A textile tongue offers peak breathability and KD-specific details, such as a combination of his 35 and 7 jersey numbers on the outsole.

Kevin Durant x Nike

The Nike KD19 "Candy Apple" colorway. | Nike

Durant debuted the Nike KD19 against the Los Angeles Lakers in March 2026. As luck would have it, he chose to debut the "Candy Apple" colorway as it perfectly matched the Rockets' uniforms. Shortly after, he got Texas Longhorns star Madison Booker to debut the "Orange Crush" colorway.

Durant has been a Nike athlete since entering the NBA. In April 2023, Durant signed a lifetime sneaker deal with Nike. It has not always been smooth sailing between the two parties, but they have proven to be great teammates.

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