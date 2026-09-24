The Nike Kobe 10 Protro Takes "5 AM Flight"

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant powered through a lot of serious injuries late in his career. None were more challenging than the extensive rehab process after his torn Achilles tendon in 2013. One of the moments Bryant knew he was back was when he jumped off a 40-foot high dive into a pool at 5:00 AM in August 2013. He returned to the court four months later.

That moment of overcoming fear inspired a future colorway of his 10th signature Nike basketball shoe in 2015. Originally called the "5 AM Flight," the Nike Kobe 10 Protro "Blue Lagoon" is making its epic comeback after 11 years. Below is a detailed breakdown of the upcoming release.

Release Information

The Nike Kobe 10 Protro "Blue Lagoon" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 10 Protro "Blue Lagoon" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday, October 5. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $200 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

Most old-school Lakers fans get an adrenaline rush just by looking at these shoes. However, they are unlikely to sell out on release day. That's not a bad thing; it's increasingly common, even for the most iconic kicks. Fans might be able to find a pair below the retail price on sneaker resale platforms like StockX and GOAT.

Colorway Details

The Nike Kobe 10 Protro "Blue Lagoon" colorway. | Nike

The "Blue Lagoon" colorway features a monochromatic design. The silhouette is wrapped in Blue Lagoon with black Nike Swoosh logos on the sides. Meanwhile, the Kobe Sheath logo is stamped on the right heel, with four University Red stitches on the left heel, symbolizing Bryant's surgery.

The insoles are University Red with Kobe branding in black. Lastly, the semi-translucent outsole is Lagoon Blue with a Metallic Gold 'X' representing Bryant's 10th signature shoe.

Performance Technology

The Nike Kobe 10 Protro "Blue Lagoon" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 10 returned as part of the Protro series for the first time in August 2026. Tech specs include an updated Engineered Mesh (EM) upper. Nike re-engineered the material for improved breathability and flexibility.

The cushioning setup features a full-Length Air Zoom Strobel with a new Cushlon 3.0 foam midsole replacing Lunarlon. An improved traction pattern on the rubber outsole includes enlarged rubber nodules for better grip on the hardwood.

Nike Kobe 10 History

The Nike Kobe 10 Protro "Blue Lagoon" colorway. | Nike

Bryant suffered another season-ending Rotator Cuff injury in January 2015, just weeks before the shoe launched in February 2015. Despite that setback, we all know Bryant returned the following year and capped off his career with a 60-point final game.

The Nike Kobe 10 is synonymous with Bryant's dedication to the game, while the Protro version will give the new generation of hoopers a chance to write their own story. So far, only the all-white "Halo" colorway has been released. The "Blue Lagoon" will be the second drop in the series.

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