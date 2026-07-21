Nike Unveils "White Label" Pack for WNBA All-Star Game

The 2026 WNBA All-Star Game takes place this weekend on Saturday, July 25. Nike Basketball is treating fans and athletes to a special, elevated collection of its most popular shoes for the big game. Nike released an all-orange collection of kicks for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, but this year's selection plays off what the NBA did in February.

Earlier this year, Nike dropped the "Warning Label" collection for the NBA All-Star Game. Now, the iconic brand has unveiled the "White Label" pack for the WNBA All-Star Game. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what sneakerheads must know.

Nike Sabrina 4 "White Label LX"



The Nike Sabrina 4 "White Label LX" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Sabrina 4 "White Label LX" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, July 24. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $155 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

The Nike Sabrina 4 "White Label LX" colorway. | Nike

Sabrina Ionescu's fourth signature sneaker is finally here, and it immediately got elevated with premium materials. The silhouette sports a Sail upper with Metallic Silver details on the logos. Inside the "White Label" shoe box comes a Swoosh keychain with a "W" nodding to the bright lights.

Nike A'Two "White Label LX"



The Nike A'Two "White Label LX" colorway. | Nike

The Nike A'Two "White Label LX" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, July 24. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $160 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

The Nike A'Two "White Label LX" colorway. | Nike

A'ja Wilson's second signature sneaker looks even better with the special colorway. It features a Sail upper with Black and Metallic Silver accents. It comes inside the "White Label" shoe box with the "W" Swoosh keychain.

Nike Ja 3 "White Label LX"



The Nike Ja 3 "White Label LX" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Ja 3 "White Label LX" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, July 24. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $150 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

The Nike Ja 3 "White Label LX" colorway. | Nike

Ja Morant is not a WNBA player, and his fourth signature sneaker is on the way. But fans can't get enough of the Nike Ja 3. The silhouette sports a Sail upper with Cobalt Bliss and Metallic Silver accents for an extra pop. Plus, it comes inside the "White Label" shoe box with the "W" Swoosh keychain.

Nike Book 2 "White Label LX"



The Nike Book 2 "White Label LX" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Book 2 "White Label LX" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, July 24. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $170 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

The Nike Book 2 "White Label LX" colorway. | Nike

According to Nike, Devin Booker's second signature sneaker features a Sail upper with Black and Metallic Silver detailing. But it looks pink to us. Either way, we are not mad at the special design celebrating women's hoops.

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