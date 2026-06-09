Caitlin Clark Talks New Kobes and Upcoming Signature Nike Shoe

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is battling through a slump to start the WNBA season, but her footwear has been red hot. Clark has debuted multiple player-exclusive colorways from Kobe Bryant's retro signature Nike sneaker line.

Clark has worn countless colorways of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro and Nike Kobe 6 Protro, with multiple colorways even hitting shelves. Earlier this week, Clark debuted the never-before-seen Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Midwest Lakes" colorway.

Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Midwest Lakes"

Caitlin Clark in a new pair of Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Midwest Lakes” PE’s during shootaround today 🚤💧👟 pic.twitter.com/zMGQNy5Ka4 — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 8, 2026

The silhouette features three shades of blue, white Nike Swooshes, and royal blue Kobe logos. It was likely intended as a nod to the Minneapolis Lakers, who wore blue and white. There is no information about a future release, and Clark did not seem to have much to add on the design process.

Clark said in a press conference, "Honestly, I didn't design these. Nike did these ones mostly. I just agreed and said yes, because I think they look amazing. Baby blue is my favorite color. I like all blues, but they're solid."

Clark's Signature Nike Shoe

ALMOST TIME: Caitlin Clark says her Nike signature shoe is coming “very very very very very soon.” 👀



📹 @IndianaFever pic.twitter.com/UnrqhXgwG5 — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) June 9, 2026

The conversation turned to her upcoming signature shoe, and she offered a brief but exciting tease. "Very, very, very, very, very soon," Clark said with a smile. Both Clark and Nike have been extremely careful with information surrounding her debut hoop shoe. There have not even been any leaked pictures of the unreleased shoe.

So far, we know that the Nike Caitlin 1 will launch in September 2026. The reported pricing will be Adults ($140), Grade school ($115), and Preschool ($105). Clark has teased brand-new performance technology in her shoes but has kept everything else top-secret.

Caitlin Clark x Nike

Caitlin Clark hit the @IndianaFever game winner in a new “Midwest Lakes” Nike Kobe 5 PE 💧 pic.twitter.com/t3aF70t0PU — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) June 9, 2026

As excited as we are to see the Nike Caitlin 1, we hate to see the end of Clark's collaborations with the Nike Kobe line. Since entering the WNBA, Clark has been the unofficial torchbearer of the Nike Kobe line. That important role will have to go to someone else soon.

In April 2024, Clark signed an eight-year, $28 million signature sneaker deal with Nike. Since then, Clark has appeared in multiple marketing campaigns for the brand. In August 2025, Nike unveiled Clark's signature logo and launched her apparel collection.

It sounds like we are in the final days of seeing Clark wearing Nike Kobes, and from then on, she will wear her own signature shoes for the rest of her professional career. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.