Wings vs. Fire Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup
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The Portland Fire are looking to snap a four-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Wings on Saturday night.
Portland has lost five of its last six games after a three-game winning streak to drop to 6-8 in its inaugural season. Dallas is at 8-4 on the season with wins in five of its last six and seven of its last nine contests.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s WNBA Commissioner’s Cup matchup.
Wings vs. Fire Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Wings -5.5 (-110)
- Fire +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Wings -220
- Fire +176
Total
- 170.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wings vs. Fire How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, June 13
- Time: 8:30 p.m.
- Venue: Moda Center
- How to Watch (TV): KFAA, KPDX
- Wings record: 8-4
- Fire record: 6-8
Wings vs. Fire Injury Reports
Wings Injury Report
- Paige Bueckers – Questionable
- Odyssey Sims – Out
Fire Injury Report
- Carla Leite – Probable
- Nyadiew Puoch – Questionable
Wings vs. Fire Best WNBA Prop Bets
Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Paige Bueckers OVER 18.5 Points (-115)
Paige Bueckers was buckets on Thursday night against the Mercury. She scored a season-high 31 points on 14-of-20 shooting, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. She’ll look to stay red-hot against the Fire tonight.
Bueckers is now averaging 19.8 points per game on the season and has gone OVER 18.5 points in 7 of 12 games, including each of her last two contests.
She is questionable, so keep an eye on that, but if she’s a full go, so is this bet.
Wings vs. Fire Prediction and Pick
Dallas has had no problem going on the road this season. The Wings are 4-2 both at home and on the road, with those two road losses coming as underdogs in Atlanta and Minnesota.
The Fire have been respectable at home with a 4-5 record, but they did just lose 105-89 to the Aces as +11.5 underdogs. They were also upset by Phoenix as home favorites during this four-game losing streak.
I have to take the Wings as road favorites on Saturday night.
Pick: Wings -5.5 (-110)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop