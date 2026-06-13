Wings vs. Fire Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

The Portland Fire are looking to snap a four-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Wings on Saturday night.

Portland has lost five of its last six games after a three-game winning streak to drop to 6-8 in its inaugural season. Dallas is at 8-4 on the season with wins in five of its last six and seven of its last nine contests.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s WNBA Commissioner’s Cup matchup.

Wings vs. Fire Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Wings -5.5 (-110)

Fire +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Wings -220

Fire +176

Total

170.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Wings vs. Fire How to Watch

Date: Saturday, June 13

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Venue: Moda Center

How to Watch (TV): KFAA, KPDX

Wings record: 8-4

Fire record: 6-8

Wings vs. Fire Injury Reports

Wings Injury Report

Paige Bueckers – Questionable

Odyssey Sims – Out

Fire Injury Report

Carla Leite – Probable

Nyadiew Puoch – Questionable

Wings vs. Fire Best WNBA Prop Bets

Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet

Paige Bueckers OVER 18.5 Points (-115)

Paige Bueckers was buckets on Thursday night against the Mercury. She scored a season-high 31 points on 14-of-20 shooting, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. She’ll look to stay red-hot against the Fire tonight.

Bueckers is now averaging 19.8 points per game on the season and has gone OVER 18.5 points in 7 of 12 games, including each of her last two contests.

She is questionable, so keep an eye on that, but if she’s a full go, so is this bet.

Wings vs. Fire Prediction and Pick

Dallas has had no problem going on the road this season. The Wings are 4-2 both at home and on the road, with those two road losses coming as underdogs in Atlanta and Minnesota.

The Fire have been respectable at home with a 4-5 record, but they did just lose 105-89 to the Aces as +11.5 underdogs. They were also upset by Phoenix as home favorites during this four-game losing streak.

I have to take the Wings as road favorites on Saturday night.

Pick: Wings -5.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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