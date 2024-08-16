Nike Launches Giannis Antetokounmpo's 6th Signature Sneaker
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Fresh off playing for his native country Greece in the Paris Summer Olympics, Giannis Antetokounmpo is looking to reclaim his championship status as the leader of the Milwaukee Bucks. Knowing for his unyielding tenacity as one of the best players in the NBA, Antetokounmpo is more motivated than ever and is once again a preseason favorite for MVP.
To coincide with his dominating performances on the court, Nike has announced the release of Antetokounmpo’s latest signature shoe. The perennial NBA All-Star's signature sneaker line has proven to be one of the most reliable hoop shoes on the market each year.
Luckily for athletes and fans, the Nike Giannis Freak 6 continues that tradition. In addition to being a solid performance model, this latest shoe might be his most aesthetically pleasing installment of Antetokounmpo's signature line.
Antetokounmpo's sixths signature sneaker and apparel collection officially launched on August 16. Online shoppers can buy Nike Giannis Freak 6 for $150 in adult sizes on the Nike website. More styles in full-family sizing will be released in the near future.
The Nike Giannis Freak 6, is designed “to match his intensity on the court — delivering speed, stability, and energy return to athletes who share his relentless pursuit of greatness.”
Featuring his personal touch on the shoes with the Roses colorway, the Giannis Freak 6 pays tribute to his late father, Charles Antetokounmpo. The bright green from the “Naija” colorway is symbolic of his energetic play and his Nigerian roots.
The shoe comes equipped with Cushlon 2.0 foam, a forefoot Air Zoom unit, a revamped Freakprint outsole, and breathable monomesh in a silhouette built to provide every baller with comfort, traction, and the ability to accelerate with speed and force on any court.
With a TPU midsole an internal containment structure, and a brand new all-rubber Freakprint outsole, the Nike Giannis Freak 6 offers lateral stability that delivers traction.
Additionally, the Nike Giannis Freak 6 is stop-and-go ready, engineered with Cushlon 2.0 foam and a forefoot Air Zoom that supports the explosive moves that Antetokounmpo is known for.
As an unstoppable force on both sides of the ball, the Giannis Freak 6 is the perfect compliment to Antetokounmpo’s game which is built on his vigorous work ethic, undeniable consistency, and unyielding commitment to being the best player he can be.
Alongside the Nike Giannis Freak 6, Nike is dropping the a new Immortality 4 silhouette and an apparel collection that includes a Dri-FIT quarter-zip, jersey, jogger, and shorts, as well as a classic Nike T-shirt.
With the NBA season right around the corner, it is sure to be an exciting fall for footwear. Be sure to follow Kicks on SI for all your sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.
