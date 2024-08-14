The Nike Ja 2 Surfaces in Spooky Halloween Colorway
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant will soon make his return to the hardwood after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery last season. Adding to the excitement, Morant will be wearing his second signature sneaker with Nike.
The Nike Ja 2 has not yet been launched, but Morant did show off a rare 'Racers' colorway at his Murray State Hall of Fame induction last month.
Additionally, pictures of various colorways have been popping up all over social media. While there has not been a bad style yet, an upcoming Halloween-themed colorway is easily the best yet.
Different media outlets are calling it either the "Halloween" or the "Nightmare" colorway, but the official name remains unknown. Nike has not yet released official pictures, pricing, or tech specs for Morant's second sneaker.
However, the Nike Ja 2 is one of the most anticipated hoop shoes of the year. It has been almost two years since Morant debuted his first signature sneaker on Christmas Day 2022.
The Nike Ja 2 is rumored to launch in October for $120 in adult sizes. While athletes and fans eagerly await the kicks, they can buy Morant's first basketball shoe at a discount in select styles on the Nike website.
The "Halloween" or "Nightmare" colorway sports a red upper, gold Swoosh logos, and black heels featuring creepy graphics. The pictures show embroidered hand silhouettes and eyes on the heels. The pictures do not show the insoles, but there are probably more spooky details there.
These sneakers are not for the faint of heart, but neither is guarding Morant on the basketball court. It certainly cannot hurt. Fans can follow Kicks on SI for all their sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.
