The Nike LeBron 23 "Best in Class" Celebrates New York City
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has not yet made his NBA regular season debut. However, James' presence in the league and the footwear industry is as palpable as ever.
Earlier this fall, Nike launched James' highly anticipated 23rd signature basketball shoe. The Nike LeBron 23 will drop in 23 colorways celebrating different chapters of James' unparalleled career.
The drop of each colorway has not been in chronological order; instead, it has bounced around to different inflection points in James' career. This week's upcoming release circles back to the 2003 NBA Draft night hosted in New York City.
Shopping Information
The Nike LeBron 23 "Best in Class" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, November 7. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $210 in adult sizes at on the Nike SNKRS app and Foot Locker.
Will the Nike LeBron 23 "Best in Class" colorway sell out? So far, only the "Uncharted" launch colorway sold out, and that was rumored to be extremely limited. So far, four colorways have hit shelves: "Uncharted," "The Chosen One," "Miami Twice," and "Grand Opening."
However, this colorway will draw attention from multiple fanbases: the Lakers, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and even the New York Knicks. Depending on the number of units produced, demand could possibly exceed demand, although that seems unlikely.
Details
The "Best in Class" colorway transports basketball fans back to NBA Draft Night 2003, when James heard his name called first in the city that never sleeps.
The silhouette sports a University Red upper with a graffiti-like graphic of New York's unmistakable skyline with crowns throughout. Nike Swoosh logos and LeBron's signature branding pop off the shoe in Metallic Gold. Lastly, the apples on the heels feature a crown-shaped bite taken out of them.
The shoes come in premium packaging. Inside the crown-molded black box is a booklet documenting James' journey, extra laces, and a New York City-inspired charm.
Tech Specs
Tech specs for the Nike LeBron 23 include a full-length ZoomX drop-in midsole, which Nike calls the pinnacle in lightweight responsiveness. Meanwhile, a new containment system, paired with a carbon fiber plate, provides stable control for sudden movements on the court.
The engineered Flyknit upper and premium bootie lining are lightweight, breathable, and luxurious. Lastly, the sticky multi-direction traction pattern on the outsole provides the foundation of the iconic silhouette.
The NBA season is just getting started, and fans can expect more history lessons from James and Nike. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.