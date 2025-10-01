Only 800 Pairs? The Nike LeBron 23 Rumored to Be Extremely Limited
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is ramping up the marketing for his 23rd signature basketball shoe. James toured China for Nike, debuted a new colorway on NBA Media Day, and even appeared on Kai Cenat's livestream last night.
After several weeks of exciting announcements, the Nike LeBron 23 will finally launch in the "Uncharted" colorway on Friday. However, purchasing the sneakers may be as challenging as guarding James on the basketball court.
According to the popular sneaker reporter Uncle Chrissy, the Nike LeBron 23 "Uncharted" colorway will be limited to just 800 pairs. Kicks On SI cannot confirm these numbers. However, if they are accurate, that is an extremely limited supply for a global launch.
The Nike LeBron 23 "Uncharted" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, October 3. The shoes will be available in adult ($210) and kids ($165) sizes. Fans can try to buy the highly anticipated hoop shoes on the Nike SNKRS app.
Additionally, the shoes will be available by launch reservation-only via Foot Locker, with pick-up available at the following Foot Locker stores: Ovation Hollywood, 34th Street in New York, Times Square in New York, and the Florida Mall in Orlando.
Athletes and fans who miss out on the drop will be able to find the kicks on sneaker resale websites. Currently, the shoes have an average resale price of $436 in adult sizes on StockX.
Speculation about stock numbers aside, the Nike LeBron 23 "Uncharted" colorway is a work of art. The special edition design commemorates James' milestone of becoming the first NBA player to score more than 40,000 points.
The silhouette sports an iridescent gold upper with black detailing. A repeating diamond pattern symbolizes the prestige and brilliance of James' achievement. Lastly, James' signature appears on the tongues, while "40K" pops off the heels.
Shoppers who cannot get their hands on the "Uncharted" colorway will have plenty more opportunities to grab the Nike LeBron 23. James' 23rd signature sneaker is going to drop in several styles that tell important stories from his legendary career.
Tech specs for the Nike LeBron 23 include a full-length ZoomX drop-in midsole, which Nike calls the pinnacle in lightweight responsiveness. Meanwhile, a new containment system, paired with a carbon fiber plate, provides stable control for sudden movements on the court.
The engineered Flyknit upper and premium bootie lining are lightweight, breathable, and luxurious. Lastly, the sticky multi-direction traction pattern on the outsole provides the foundation of the iconic silhouette.
The 2025-26 NBA season is upon us, and fans can count on another historic year for James. Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
