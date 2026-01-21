LeBron James Debuts the Nike LeBron 23 "Shut Up and Dribble"
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Nike recently drew criticism over MLK-inspired shoes designed after exterior color of the Lorraine Motel. In his first game since the controversy, James previewed upcoming shoes that are likely to stir more drama on social media.
During Tuesday night's 1151-07 win over the Denver Nuggets, James debuted the Nike LeBron 23 "Shut Up and Dribble" colorway.
Similar to the "Honor the King" colorway, it is one of 23 colorways that tell important stories from James' career.
The "Shut Up and Dribble" colorway is a direct reference to James' February 2018 beef with Fox News host Laura Ingram on her television show The Ingram Angle.
"It's always unwise to seek political advice from someone who gets paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball," Ingram said in reference to James' political commentary in an ESPN interview. "Keep the political comments to yourselves. Shut up and dribble."
James responded to Ingram's comments by saying she only helped raise awareness of his message before adding, "We will definitely not shut up and dribble. I mean too much to society, too much to the youth, too much to so many kids who feel like they don't have a way out."
While eight years ago feels like a lifetime, James has clearly not forgotten the exchange. The Nike LeBron 23 "Shut Up and Dribble" is already previewed on the Nike website ahead of its rumored February 6 release date.
The Nike LeBron 23 "Shut Up and Dribble" will be released in adult ($210) and grade school ($165) on the Nike SNKRS app and select retailers.
The silhouette features a Cool Grey upper with black detailing. The message "Still Talking" appears on the heels with the "Tal" crossed out to say, "Still King." It is unclear what inspired the grey and black color scheme, but the message is clear: James is still talking and still the king.
