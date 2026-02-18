Nike and LeBron James Revisit "The Decision" With New Shoes

Throughout this NBA season, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has worn his 23rd signature Nike basketball shoe. The Nike LeBron 23 is dropping in 23 colorways that try to retell important stories from James' historic career.

There have been some hits and misses so far, but it is not an easy task to fit James' career into 23 sneaker designs. An upcoming colorway revisits one of the most controversial parts of James' career - his decision to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat in 2010.

Release Information

The Nike LeBron 23 "Good Intentions" colorway. | Nike

The Nike LeBron 23 "Good Intentions" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, March 3. Online shoppers will be able to buy the basketball shoes in Adult ($235) and Grade School ($165) on the Nike SNKRS app.

It is unlikely that this colorway will sell out, as most styles of the Nike LeBron 23 have sat on shelves after their release date. Any fan who wants a pair should be able to get one at retail price (or below on sneaker resale websites).

Design Details

The Nike LeBron 23 "Good Intentions" colorway. | Nike

The Decision was a television special that aired on ESPN on July 8, 2010. The show raised $2.5 million for the Boys and Girls Club of Greenwich, Connecticut (where the event took place). Additionally, it raised an extra $3.5 million from advertising revenue, which was donated to various charities.

The pink upper is a subtle nod to the red-and-white plaid button-down James wore while announcing his intentions to take his talents to South Beach. The gold hits speak to the NBA Championships he eventually won in Miami.

Tech Specs

The Nike LeBron 23 "Good Intentions" colorway. | Nike

Tech specs for the Nike LeBron 23 include a full-length ZoomX drop-in midsole offers optimal bounce. The carbon fiber plate improves stability and speed.

Meanwhile, the sticky, squeaky multi-directional traction pattern on the outsole provides the foundation of the shoe. But that is just part of what makes this shoe amazing.

Special Packaging

Packaging for the Nike LeBron 23 "Good Intentions" colorway. | Nike

The special packaging for the Nike LeBron 23 takes the shoe to another level. Open up the box, and the shoes are sealed away in a special container. Additionally, a booklet and charm complete the luxurious shopping experience.

"The Decision" was a seminal moment in James' career, and Nike did a great job of highlighting his good (yet polarizing) intentions. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker industry and beyond.

