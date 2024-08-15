Nike Plans Watch Parties & Sneaker Releases for "Kobe Day"
Over the past year, Nike has done a commendable job of celebrating Kobe Bryant's legacy. The "Kobe Brand" has come roaring back with a steady stream of new sneaker releases, ad campaigns, and basketball initiatives.
Next Friday, August 23, would have been Bryant's 46th birthday. Nike has already begun announcing plans to celebrate "Kobe Day" in style.
Yesterday, Nike previewed its plans on social media. The brand posted on X, formerly Twitter, details on how fans can join an online watch part of some of the Los Angeles Lakers legend's greatest NBA moments.
Nike Basketball posted, "Air Time, but make it Mamba (snake emoji). We're watching hoops the Nike Way as we celebrate Kobe's legacy and revisit four of his greatest performances. Make sure you're locked in on August 22 at 5pm PST by connecting your Nike and NBA accounts."
It is unclear which of Bryant's highlights will be replayed. Nike said "four of his greatest performances," but he won five championships. Not to mention his historic 81-point game, and 60-point final game. Either way, Kobe fans will be excited to relive the glory days.
Even better, there could be some important details in that post for sneakerheads. Nike told fans to connect their Nike and NBA accounts. It could help improve their chances on the following day's sneaker release.
The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro "Halo" is scheduled to drop on August 23 for $240 in adult sizes. The "Halo" colorways are expected to be limited in quantity, so any advantage fans can gain in securing a pair of highly anticipated sneakers is worth the effort.
Online shoppers can monitor upcoming sneaker releases by bookmarking our continuously updated list of Nike Kobe sneaker release dates. With Bryant's birthday, the start of the NBA season, and the holidays coming up, there should be plenty of exciting opportunities for fans to celebrate the life and legacy of the "Black Mamba."
