Austin Reaves Injury Timeline: When Lakers Star Could Return to Court
In the midst of a free fall, the Lakers caught another blow on Friday.
ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Friday that guard Austin Reaves has been diagnosed with a grade 2 left gastrocnemius strain—or in other words, a calf strain. Reaves will be reevaluated in four weeks.
Reaves missed three games earlier this month due to calf soreness. He returned Tuesday night and dropped 17 points in a loss to the Suns before exiting the Lakers’ 119–96 loss to the Rockets on Christmas Day early due to left calf soreness. The Athletic reported Reaves’s latest injury is to a different part of his calf.
Calf strains are an injury that NBA teams and players are beginning to approach with growing caution, as multiple athletes—including Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton—have recently suffered season-ending Achilles tears while dealing with calf strains.
The Lakers dropped to 19–10 with the loss to Houston and have lost three straight games for the first time all season. To make matters worse, their second-leading scorer will be out for at least one month.
When Austin Reaves could return to the court for Lakers
Based on the timeline Charania reported, Reaves will be reevaluated by the Lakers’ team doctors in four weeks—putting that day around Jan. 23. If he does get reevaluated Jan. 23 and gets the green light to play right away, Reaves could return by the Lakers’ matchup against the Mavericks on Jan. 24.
If Reaves did return by Jan. 24, he still would miss 14 games. The NBA trade deadline, set for Feb. 5, would just be over one week away.
Who will replace Austin Reaves in the Lakers’ rotation?
Marcus Smart has started at guard in four of the Lakers’ last five games—the exception being Los Angeles’s loss to Houston on Christmas Day in which Reaves returned to the starting lineup. With Reaves now injured for at least a month, Smart will likely be back in the Lakers’ starting five.
Smart is averaging 10.3 points, 2.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 27.7 minutes per game this season. In 13 games as a starter, Smart is averaging 11.1 points in 30.5 minutes per contest.
Smart briefly exited the Lakers’ loss on Christmas Day with an apparent shoulder injury, but he returned to the game.