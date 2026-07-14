Nike Restocked Ken Griffey Jr.'s Sneakers for the MLB All-Star Game

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game is tonight, but it is a retired baseball player who continues to have the largest influence in the sneaker world. Seattle Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr.'s Nike sneakers recently sold out in a special-edition colorway celebrating HBCU players.

Just a week later, the Nike Air Max Griffey 1 has restocked in the "White and Freshwater" colorway. The timing of the restock is no coincidence, as nostalgic baseball fans will love the return of the Mariners-inspired design. Below is everything online shoppers must know about the restock.

Restock Information

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 "White and Fresh Water" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 "White and Fresh Water" dropped on May 15, 2026. Unlike other versions of the shoes that sat on shelves longer than expected, this colorway remains a hit with fans. Online shoppers can once again buy the old-school sneakers for $170 in adult sizes at Nike.

Meanwhile, additional colorways (some even discounted) are available at Foot Locker. Fans who miss the restock can also monitor sneaker resale websites for a potential deal.

Mariners Inspiration

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 "White and Fresh Water" colorway. | Nike

This version of the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 sports a black-and-white color palette with subtle hits of Fresh Water (teal). It is a clear homage to the legendary Mariners uniforms of the 1990s.

The color choices are unmistakable, and so is the branding. The Nike Swoosh logos and Griffey's signature branding appear throughout the silhouette. Look closely, and you will see red accents help complete the baseball aesthetic.

Nike Air Max Griffey 1 Tech Specs

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 "White and Fresh Water" colorway. | Nike

These legendary shoes would once have been perfect for performing on the AstroTurf of the Kingdome. However, they are now categorized as casual sneakers.

However, they still contain the visible Air unit in the heels. Plus, the higher-quality materials make this legendary silhouette easy to wear at the ballpark or anywhere else.

Ken Griffey Jr. x Nike

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 "White and Fresh Water" colorway. | Nike

Griffey was a Nike athlete throughout his entire career, but he made sneaker history with the debut of the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 in 1996. The old-school trainers have enjoyed multiple retro releases over the years, but the Mariners designs remain fan-favorites.

Just last year, Griffey was featured in a Nike Baseball commercial around the World Series and remains a legend in the sportswear brand's baseball division. With his sneakers still popular, it is easy to understand why.

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