Caitlin Clark Hypes Up Her First Signature Nike Basketball Shoe

On Christmas Day, Nike launched a new brand anthem for Indiana Fever Caitlin Clark. The star-studded "From Anywhere" campaign included several notable celebrity cameos, including Travis and Jason Kelce.

So, it was only right that Clark give the "New Heights" podcast the most information anyone has received about her upcoming first signature Nike basketball shoe.

No fans or media have seen even a leaked image of the shoe, but Clark revealed the inspiration behind the design and why it contains game-changing performance technology.

Brand New Nike Technology

JUST IN: Caitlin Clark opens up about her upcoming Nike signature shoe, set to release in 2026, on the New Heights show with the Kelce brothers 🏀 @CaitlinClark22



“The technology that we’re going to put into it isn’t anything that they’ve ever put into a basketball shoe before”… pic.twitter.com/cuazayuKuI — KicksFinder (@KicksFinder) December 31, 2025

When asked about her involvement in the design process, Clark explained, "Obviously, I'm pretty picky about what I wear. I like a certain two Kobe models." A reference to the Nike Kobe 5 and Nike Kobe 6, which she has worn exclusively throughout her WNBA career.

"I knew whatever I was gonna put in my own shoe would need to be, like, the equivalent of that technology or even better, and it's gonna be even better, and I'm gonna say exactly what it is. It's good. It'll get people excited about."

After discussing how sneakerheads in China cut open shoes to break down the technology, Clark explained, "So, there's a couple Kobes that they have only the technology in the heel of your foot, and not the forefoot of your foot. And I can tell a huge difference when I play in those. Like, it feels like I'm running on hardwood, so I really struggled to wear those, but for other people, they obviously love them."

Clark concluded, "But for me, it's like, I know I need that technology everywhere. So that's honestly been a huge part of, you know, the process and the creation of the shoe is, like, it being comfortable and exactly kind of what I need. And the technology that we're gonna put into it isn't anything that they've ever put into a basketball shoe before, so I'm really excited about that."

Caitlin Clark x Nike

Caitlin Clark is proof that you can make it From Anywhere. pic.twitter.com/cFbxO5lOu3 — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) December 25, 2025

Clark is gearing up for her third WNBA season, and Nike has taken its time in launching the first signature shoe of the most popular women's basketball player in the world. Fans and media have criticized Nike for dragging its feet on Clark's debut hoop shoe.

However, if it is implementing never-before-used technology, it could explain the lengthy design process. Earlier this year, Nike officially unveiled Clark's "Double Cs" signature logo. Additionally, the brand launched Clark's first apparel collection and announced a 2026 launch date for her first basketball shoe.

In 2024, Clark signed a historic eight-year, $28 million signature footwear and apparel deal with Nike. Since then, Clark has appeared in multiple marketing campaigns for the brand. Only two other active WNBA players have signature sneaker lines with Nike: New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu and Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson.

It is sure to be another exciting year for Clark and Nike. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.

