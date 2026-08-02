Fever vs. Lynx Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Sunday, Aug. 2

Two of the best teams in the WNBA kick off Sunday’s action, as the Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark hit the road to play rookie Olivia Miles and the No. 1-seeded Minnesota Lynx.

Both of these teams are on long winning streaks, as the Lynx have taken nine straight games to open up a 3.5-game lead over the Las Vegas Aces for the No. 1 seed in the W. Meanwhile, Indiana won a fifth straight game on Friday night, blowing out the Portland Fire behind a 26-point triple-double from Clark.

The Fever remain the No. 4 seed in the W, but they are just 4.5 games out of the top spot with 15 games left in the regular season.

Oddsmakers have set the Lynx as clear favorites at home where they are an impressive 11-4 this season. Miles, who has thrust herself into the MVP conversation as a rookie, has been a revelation for Minnesota all season long. Now that star forward Napheesa Collier (ankle) has returned to the lineup, the Lynx have one of the best one-two punches in the entire WNBA.

Will that be enough to cover against a surging Indiana team?

Let’s check out the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Sunday’s showdown between these title contenders.

Fever vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Fever +5.5 (-105)

Lynx -5.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Fever: +180

Lynx: -218

Total

193.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Fever vs. Lynx How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Aug. 2

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Target Center

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Fever record: 19-10

Lynx record: 24-6

Fever vs. Lynx Injury Reports

Fever Injury Report

Damiris Dantas – out

Aliyah Boston – probable

Caitlin Clark – probable

Ugonne Onyiah – out

Lynx Injury Report

Emma Cechova – out

Fever vs. Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bets

Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet

Caitlin Clark OVER 30.5 Points and Assists (-108)

Fresh off of a dazzling triple-double against the Fire, Clark has cleared 30.5 points and assists in four of her last five games, scoring at least 26 points in four of those matchups.

The star guard is averaging 21.6 points and 8.0 assists per game in the 2026 season, putting this prop line right around her season averages. While the Lynx are one of the best defenses in the WNBA, they are just eighth in the league in opponent assists per game.

That’s a great sign for Clark, who is the conductor of the No. 1 offense in the W. The former No. 1 overall pick appears to have shaken off a shooting slump that plagued her in early July, as she’s knocked down 19 3-pointers over her last five games.

If Clark continues to shoot the ball at a high level – she needed just nine shots to score 26 points on Friday – she’s a great bet to clear this prop once again on Sunday.

Fever vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick

The Lynx have proven this season that they’re the best team in the WNBA, and Collier’s return to the lineup has only bolstered Minnesota’s chances of winning the title.

That being said, the Lynx haven’t exactly been great against the spread during this nine-game winning streak. Minnesota is just 2-9 against the spread over its last 11 games, and it’s fallen to 5-8 against the number when favored at home.

Minnesota finally covered on Thursday against the Toronto Tempo, winning by 32 points, but it was the first time the team won by 11 or more points in a game since mid-June.

Now, oddsmakers are giving the Lynx a two-possession cushion against a Fever team that has the best offense in the WNBA.

Indiana ranks No. 1 in the league in offensive rating, effective field goal percentage and points per game, and Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell have both been on fire scoring the ball as of late.

That duo is tough to deal with for any team, including this Lynx squad that is No. 2 in the W in defensive rating. While I think there’s a good chance Minnesota still wins this game, this spread is a little larger than I expected between these two Finals contenders.

The Fever are on an impressive five-game winning streak, and they’ve been great against the spread on the road (8-5), including a 3-2 mark against the number when set as road underdogs.

I’ll take the points in this matinee matchup, as Indiana’s offense should be good enough for it to at least hang around on Sunday.

Pick: Fever +5.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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