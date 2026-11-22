The new-look 76ers have already mastered the art of winning close games. Philadelphia is 14–3, tied with the Lakers for the best record in the NBA, and a perfect 12–0 in clutch games.

That can be a great sign, and the Sixers clearly can hit another gear in the clutch (games within five points with less than five minutes remaining). However, they barely survived against the one-win Bucks on Saturday afternoon with a 132–129 win that easily could’ve—and maybe should have—gone the other way.

Up by one with less than five seconds left, Joel Embiid got an inbounds pass from LeBron James and tried to chew clock before he was intentionally fouled. He ran to the corner to evade Tyler Herro, but he clearly stepped out of bounds in the process. The refs missed it, then Herro fouled Embiid and Milwaukee couldn’t challenge the play. Embiid sank both free throws to put the Sixers up by three with 1.5 seconds left.

Refs miss Joel Embiid stepping out of bounds with the Sixers up 1.



Bucks don't have a challenge.



Embiid goes to the line and sinks 2. pic.twitter.com/ngKjvM8x07 — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) November 21, 2026

The Bucks had a shot to send the game to overtime and Herro, who had an incredible 50-point performance, hit a wild three-pointer at the buzzer. After review, though, the ball was still in his hands when the buzzer sounded and Philly walked away with a wild win.

TYLER HERRO WOULD’VE HAD 53 AND ALMOST SENT IT TO OVERTIME WOW!!!! pic.twitter.com/zv5ZaZiUZg — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 21, 2026

“[Embiid] did step out of bounds,” Herro, who added 11 rebounds and seven assists to his 50 points, said of the controversial no-call postgame . “It is a tough play because the ball was being taken out on the other side of the court and for them to see that, you got to have a ref on that baseline. It was a tough call, tough play to see as a ref. I get that one, then I just had to get the shot off a little bit quicker, I thought I had a little bit more time.”

For Philly, it was way too close for comfort against a team that’s now 1–16. That was mainly due to Herro’s brilliance, and there will be more times when the Sixers are on the wrong side of someone else’s night. But it would be nice for a team with real title hopes to stop battling so hard for each win.

Is the 76ers’ trend of close win after close win concerning?

The 76ers survived close games with the Magic and the Bucks this week | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of the 76ers’ 14 wins this season, 10 were by less than double digits. Injuries and rest nights are a big reason for that. Against the Bucks, Philly was without Jaylen Brown and Dean Wade. In a thrilling win over the Magic on Wednesday, they were without Brown, Wade and Tyrese Maxey. Embiid and James have missed a few games apiece early on, too, and the team needs to monitor their health over the regular season. The backup center spot is a hole with Ariel Hukporti and Adem Bona injured while Dominick Barlow made his season debut in the win against Milwaukee.

Additionally, this is a new team that hasn’t even played 20 games together. They’re still gelling and 14–3 isn’t too shabby for an “adjustment period.” In close games or when trailing, the Sixers have caught fire. In clutch time, Philly has an offensive rating of 140.3 and a net rating of 42.0 while shooting 50.0% from the field and 52.2% from three-point range. That level isn’t sustainable, but it’s promising that the 76ers have been able to hit another level when they need it most and win a lot of games because of it.

With James running the offense, the Sixers have one of the highest IQ players ever creating shots alongside endless offensive threats in Maxey, Brown, Embiid and V.J. Edgecombe. As a product of that, they are near the top of the NBA in converting on open looks. On open shots, where the closest defender is within four to six feet, Philly has shot 48.4% from the field and 40.9% from three. The offense has taken care of the ball, too, with just four turnovers in 29 clutch minutes. Philly’s 12.1 turnovers per game is the best mark in the league.

However, the Sixers need to figure out how to put games away earlier. They shouldn’t need a lucky call to beat the Bucks in regulation, no matter who’s available and how good Herro was. They shouldn’t need a big comeback to beat Orlando after allowing 40 points in the first quarter. And they have to beat teams like the Bulls, Hornets and the injured Pacers by more than five or six points.

The good news is that with James and a quartet of offensive threats around him, the Sixers are debatably better positioned than anyone to pull out close wins, even when their hot shooting in the final few minutes inevitably cools off. It would be nice if they didn’t need to go down to the wire as often, though, which would give their starters more rest. It’s a long regular season and Philly appears headed for a long playoff run.

Maybe winning a game against a bad Bucks team that easily could’ve went the other way was a wake-up call, even for the best team in the Eastern Conference. James isn’t concerned, though, as it’s just the beginning for this group.

“We want to continue to have room for improvement,” he said postgame on Saturday. “We don’t want to be great in November, either. That would be weird.”

PODCAST 🎧: Listen to SI’s NBA podcast, Open Floor, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.