Nike Basketball Dominates This Week's Best Sneaker Releases

While most footwear companies are taking a breather before the holiday shopping season, Nike Basketball has a busy week planned. Most weeks, we highlight the best sneakers hitting shelves, but there isn't much variety this week.

All five of the best kicks getting released are performance basketball shoes from Nike. Below is a detailed breakdown of the five best sneakers scheduled to hit shelves this week (November 17-21, 2026).

Nike KD 6 "Texas"

The Nike KD 6 "Texas" colorway. | Nike

The Nike KD 6 "Texas" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 17. Online shoppers can buy the retro basketball shoes for $135 in adult sizes at Nike, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.

True to the 2013 original, Kevin Durant and Nike are honoring Texas by bringing back one of the era's most memorable colorways. Inspired by the vast, star-lit skies, this shoe captures the beauty of the Lone Star State.

Nike LeBron 24 "Stars"

The Nike LeBron 24 "Stars" colorway. | Nike

The Nike LeBron 24 "Stars" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 17. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes in adult ($200) and big kid ($175) sizes at Nike and select retailers.

After telling 23 unique stories last year, the Nike LeBron 24 is taking a more refined approach this season. LeBron James and Nike are focusing on five core principles with each design. The "Stars" colorway is a nod to James' childhood AAU team.

Nike Kobe 9 Low Protro "Philippines"

The Nike Kobe 9 EM Low Protro "Philippines" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 9 EM Low Protro "Philippines" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 18. Online shoppers can buy the retro basketball shoes for $200 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

Back for the first time since its limited 2014 release, Kobe Bryant's "Philippines" colorway celebrates the country's rich basketball culture. A blend of Laser Crimson and Obsidian, plus intricate design details, makes this a fan favorite for hoopers worldwide.

Nike Ja 4 "Code Red"

The Nike Ja 4 "Code Red" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Ja 4 "Code Red" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 19. Online shoppers can buy the hoop shoes for $130 in adult sizes at Nike and select retailers.

Ja Morant's fourth signature sneaker sports a Bright Crimson upper with Black detailing and Cobalt Bliss accents. The colorway lends itself perfectly to the Portland Trail Blazers uniforms.

Nike Caitlin 1 "Cave Stone"

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Cave Stone" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Cave Stone" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, November 21. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $140 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

The "Cave Stone" is designed to balance the intensity of Caitlin Clark's game with tones that evoke soft sand. According to Nike, this colorway captures the calm needed to stay composed under pressure during clutch WNBA moments.

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