The 2026 NBA Preseason Sneaker Power Rankings

The 2026-27 NBA preseason has tipped off, and fans can expect nonstop excitement until next June. Just as it was a momentous offseason for player movement, the footwear industry saw major changes. Some players changed brands; others signed new sneaker deals.

Currently, WNBA players have the most momentum. Players like Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson, and Angel Reese are running circles around most of the men on this list.

But this is just a snapshot in time, not an all-time ranking of accomplishments. With that said, Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI has ranked the top 10 players heading into the 2025-26 NBA preseason.

10. LeBron James

LeBron James wears the Nike LeBron 23. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can you feel the excitement around the Nike LeBron 24? Yeah, me neither. Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James debuted the upcoming model in August, and Nike still hasn't officially announced the release.

Last year was a massive rollout with 23 colorways telling important stories from James' historic career. But most designs missed the mark, and the shoes were eventually marked down by as much as 44% online. James has earned a spot in the top ten because he still commands attention, but his influence in the sneaker world is fading.

9. LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball debuts the PUMA MB.06 "Shooting Star" colorway. | PUMA

Minnesota Timberwolves guard LaMelo Ball finally plays for a contender, and that will be great for his career and sneaker line. Earlier this summer, PUMA launched Ball's sixth signature basketball shoe. He even traveled to Puerto Rico for a limited-edition release.

Many fans complain about the repetitive design of each model, but Ball continues to move the needle with younger hoopers and fans. Moving from Charlotte to Minnesota will only elevate Ball's status in the sneaker world.

8. Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson wears the Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson is the only non-signature athlete on this list, but he is still one of the most influential players. Nike has officially called Brunson the torchbearer of Kobe Bryant's signature sneaker line, and it's on him to maintain the hype around the legendary kicks. That's a big ask, but Brunson has proven himself capable of performing on the biggest stages.

7. Kevin Durant

Drake in an ad for the Nike KD 19. | Nike

Outside of Kawhi Leonard and Nikola Jokic, there might not be a player who does less to promote his signature sneaker line than Kevin Durant. Two stories for the Nike KD 19 grabbed headlines this offseason: a funny Drake ad campaign that ended too soon and a fake viral ad of Durant eating a candy apple.

Still, the Nike KD line continues to produce solid performers that look good on the basketball court. As a Nike athlete for life, we would love to hear more from Durant about his shoes.

6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander switched from Converse to Nike. | Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander switched from Converse to Nike in July. That's an exciting development, and Gilgeous-Alexander needs it. It's been almost two full years since the Converse SHAI 001 debuted at the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. The shoe has had a nice run of colorways, but it's losing steam.

5. Donovan Mitchell

The adidas D.O.N. Issue #7 "Lime Burst" colorway. | adidas

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Donovan Mitchell usually would never be this high up on this list. However, Mitchell and adidas agreed to a contract extension last week that includes at least two more signature sneakers. Mitchell getting a 10th signature shoe is a major accomplishment. Let's hope Mitchell can maintain that momentum.

4. James Harden

The Harden Volume 10 Ray Player Edition Shoes. | adidas

Sadly, Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden didn't make his adidas trip to China this summer. However, Harden's motion is still unstoppable. Ten signature sneakers in, and no player can match his style.

The adidas Harden line combines the brand's best performance technology with the NBA All-Star's fashion-forward aesthetic. Harden teased his 11th signature sneaker in August, and it's a big departure from the past few models. But if anyone can pull it off, it's Harden.

3. Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry has signed a sneaker deal with Li-Ning. | Curry Brand

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry had the best sneaker free agency in basketball history last season. On June 1, Curry and Li-Ning announced a massive 10-year, signature sneaker deal.

The partnership is unlikely to produce super hyped sneakers. But that's not the goal. Curry expands his global presence, and Li-Ning gains a major foothold in the NBA and the North American market. It's chess, not checkers.

2. Ja Morant

The Nike Ja 4 "Nightmare" colorway. | Nike

Portland Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant opens his next chapter with a new team and shoe. The Nike Ja 3 was a smash hit, despite its performance shortcomings. An incredible design plus collaborations with Kool-Aid and Jurassic Park made it the most memorable hoop shoe of the year.

Now, the Nike Ja 4 (and its high-top counterpart) look to maintain the momentum. We are cautiously optimistic about the line's direction, but there is no denying Morant has a strong grip on the basketball shoe space.

1. Anthony Edwards

The adidas Anthony Edwards 3 "Cold Blooded" colorway. | adidas

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has emerged as the face of adidas Hoops. The adidas Anthony Edwards 3 is another exciting model with an equally provocative marketing campaign. It's hard to have a hit shoe and a comedy sketch show, but Edwards makes it look easy.

Until another player can combine performance, style, and marketing like Edwards, the NBA All-Star is unlikely to get knocked off the top spot in the power rankings. But then again, the NBA is full of surprises.

Other Notes Around the NBA

Tyrese Maxey debuts the New Balance Maxey V1. | New Balance

Tyrese Maxey's first signature sneaker with New Balance launched last week and should be a solid performer. Meanwhile, Tyrese Haliburton debuted his second signature PUMA shoe at NBA Media Day, which looks exciting.

Victor Wembanyama signed a signature sneaker deal with Nike this summer, but is his future in the sneaker world as bright as it is in the NBA? Speaking of Nike athletes, Devin Booker's line is always fun to follow. But Giannis Antetokounmpo's "Giannis Freak" shoes fail to live up to such a great name.

Jordan Brand keeps releasing forgettable models year after year for Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic (no longer Zion Williamson). Lastly, it's October, which means a lot of sneaker deals expired last week. Be on the lookout for players in new brands.