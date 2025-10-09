Nike Unveils Spooky Halloween Shoes for its Biggest NBA Stars
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate at the time of publication.
The most wonderful time of the year has arrived - spooky season. Not only does October offer Halloween and the start of the NBA season, but it also comes with the launch of new sneakers.
Nike has listened to fans and is embracing more holiday-inspired colorways each season. Luckily for Halloween lovers, Nike is dropping scary new sneakers for five of its most popular athletes on October 21 - the day the NBA regular season tips off.
Nike Ja 3 "Spooky Season"
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has the hottest basketball shoe in the world right now. The Nike Ja 3 was a smash hit when Morant debuted it last spring during the NBA Playoffs, and has only received more hype after its launch this summer.
The Nike Ja 3 "Spooky Season" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, October 21. Online shoppers can buy the shoes for $140 in adult sizes at Nike and select retailers.
The "Spooky Season" colorway features a blend of Light Lemon Twist, Hemp, Bright Crimson, and Black. Adding to the scary aesthetic, a zombified Morant appears on the insoles.
Nike Book 1 "Scorpion"
Most NBA fans and sneakerheads thought Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker's first signature sneaker would be retired before its third season. However, the Nike Book 1 has more colorways left to be released, and we're not mad about it.
The Nike Book 1 "Scorpion" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, October 21. Online shoppers can buy the shoes for $155 in adult sizes at Nike and select retailers.
The Nike Book 1 already has multiple Halloween-inspired colorways, so the "Scorpion" colorway uses a black and white color scheme as a nod to Booker's zodiac sign and the Phoenix region.
Nike KD18 "Slim Reaper"
Kevin Durant debuted his 18th signature sneaker last spring with the Phoenix Suns, but chose to wear his Halloween kicks for his first media day with the Houston Rockets.
The Nike KD18 "Slim Reaper" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, October 21. Online shoppers can buy the shoes for $170 in adult sizes at Nike and select retailers.
The "Slim Reaper" colorway sports an all-black silhouette, contrasted by white hand bones that reach up the lateral side of the shoe. Meanwhile, a glow-in-the-dark outsole provides the finishing touches to the scary sneakers.
Nike Giannis Freak 7 "Shapeshift"
Nike launched Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo's seventh signature sneaker this summer, and it has not disappointed. The Nike Giannis Freak 7 arrives at a lower price point without sacrificing much performance technology.
The Nike Giannis Freak 7 "Shapeshift" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, October 21. Online shoppers can buy the shoes for $125 in adult sizes at Nike and select retailers.
Nike leans into Antetokounmpo's "Freak" alter ego with the "Shapeshifter" colorway. The silhouette features Wolf Grey, Smoke Grey, Digital Pink, and Metallic Silver, along with furry tongues to create a wearwolf-inspired design.
Nike G.T. Hustle 3 "Victor Wembanyama - Halloween"
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama does not yet have his own signature sneaker, but he is the face of the Nike G.T. Hustle line. Wembanyama has enjoyed several player-exclusive colorways, and this is easily his spookiest yet.
The Nike G.T. Hustle 3 "Victor Wembanyama - Halloween" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, October 21. Online shoppers can buy the shoes for $210 in adult sizes at Nike and select retailers.
Wembanyama's "Halloween" colorway uses a blend of Melon Tint, Black, Total Orange, and Barely Volt to create a fiery pumpkin aesthetic. It is a perfect way to close out the scary sneaker collection.