Kevin Durant Wears Nike KD18 "Halloween" at Rockets Media Day
The 2025 NBA Media Day is here, and every team that does not have an international preseason game hosts their event today. Media day always feels like the first day of school, especially for players starting with a new team.
Not only does Kevin Durant have the thrill of putting on the Houston Rockets uniform for the first time, but he is also celebrating his birthday. There has never been a better opportunity to debut new sneakers, and that is exactly what the "Slim Reaper" did today.
Durant used the Rockets media day to debut the Nike KD18 "Halloween" colorway. Durant's 18th signature sneaker launched earlier this year, but the highly anticipated "Halloween" colorway has not yet hit shelves.
The Nike KD18 "Halloween" colorway is scheduled to release in the heart of spooky season. The Halloween-themed kicks drop on October 21 for $170 in adult sizes at Nike, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.
The "Halloween" colorway features an all-black silhouette, contrasted by white hand bones that reach up the lateral side of the shoe, with each finger wrapping around the side panels. A glow-in-the-dark outsole provides the finishing touches to the scary sneakers.
Meanwhile, the Nike KD18 features some of the best performance technology Nike Basketball has to offer: a combination of Air Zoom cushioning and Nike Air inside the Cushlon foam underfoot, radial traction pattern, and ultra-breathable mesh upper.
While fans eagerly await the release of the Nike KD18 "Halloween" colorway, they can choose from several styles of Durant's 18th signature sneaker at a discount at Nike.com.
Durant has the second-longest running sneaker line among active NBA players, behind only Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. Similar to James, Durant signed a lifetime contract with Nike in April 2023 and will continue to be a pillar of the brand's basketball division.
The 2025-26 NBA season is here, so fans can count on more heat from Durant and Nike (especially as we get closer to Halloween next month). Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
