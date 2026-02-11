Nike Unveils 'Warning Label' Collection for NBA All-Star 2026

The 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend tips off soon, and every major sneaker brand is already making its presence felt in Los Angeles. From pop-ups to sneaker drops, no company is doing it bigger and better than Nike. Even better, Foot Locker is planning major activations all weekend long.

In addition to several fan-favorite retro releases, Nike is launching the 'Warning Label' collection for all of its signature basketball shoes. Below is a breakdown of what hoopers and fans must know about Nike's 'Waning Label' collection for the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend.

Nike LeBron 23 'Warning Label LX'

The Nike LeBron 23 'Warning Label LX' colorway. | Nike

Warning: King-Level Threat. LeBron James latest signature basketball shoe brings overwhelming strength and unrivaled playmaking to Nike's 'Warning Label' collection. The Nike LeBron 23 'Warning Label LX' colorway drops on Friday, February 13, at Foot Locker's L.A. pop-up for $260 in adult sizes.

Nike Ja 3 'Warning Label'

The Nike Ja 3 'Warning Label' colorway. | Nike

This special All-Star Weekend edition of the Nike Ja 3 features a mix of Cobalt Bliss, Midnight Navy, and Metallic Silver. It will be available for $125 in adult sizes at Nike and Foot Locker on Friday, February 13.

Nike Ja 3 'Warning Label LX'

The Nike Ja 3 'Warning Label LX' colorway. | Nike

Warning: Elevation Hazard. The Nike Ja 3 'Warning Label' collection amplifies Morant's signature style. The Nike Ja 3 'Warning Label LX' colorway drops for $145 in adult sizes at the Foot Locker pop-up on Saturday, February 14.

Nike Book 2 'Warning Label LX’

The Nike Book 2 'Warning Label LX’ colorway. | Nike

Warning: Cold-Blooded scoring. Devin Booker's second Nike basketball shoe gets 'Warning Label' treatment for All-Star Weekend. It drops for $170 in adult sizes at the Foot Locker pop-up on Friday, February 13.

Nike KD 18 'Warning Label LX'

The Nike KD 18 'Warning Label LX' colorway. | Nike

Warning: Opposition Embarrassment. Kevin Durant's one-of-a-kind performance and style inspired the bold 'Warning Label' colorway. It drops for $180 in adult sizes at the Foot Locker pop-up on Friday, February 13.

Nike Giannis Freak 7 'Warning Label LX'

The Nike Giannis Freak 7 'Warning Label LX' colorway. | Nike

Warning: Post Destruction. Giannis Antetokounmpo's 'Warning Label' colorway adds vibrant accents to the Nike Freak 7. It drops for $135 in adult sizes at the Foot Locker pop-up on Friday, February 13.

Nike GT Cut 4 'Warning Label LX' Wemby PE

Thw Nike GT Cut 4 'Warning Label LX' Wemby PE colorway. | Nike

Warning: Otherworldly Gameplay. Celebrating Victor Wembanyama's explosive style, the Nike GT Cut 4 features a futuristic design aesthetic. It drops for $220 in adult sizes at the Foot Locker pop-up on Saturday, February 14.

Nike Sabrina 3 'Warning Label'

The Nike Sabrina 3 'Warning Label' colorway. | Nike

This special All-Star Weekend edition of the Nike Sabrina 3 features unique event-inspired colors and premium details. It drops for $135 in adult and $102 in kid sizes at Nike and Foot Locker on Friday, February 13.

Nike Sabrina 3 'Warning Label LX'

Nike Sabrina 3 'Warning Label LX' colorway. | Nike

Warning: Danger From Three. Sabrina Ionescu's third Nike basketball shoe has transcended the WNBA to take over the NBA. It drops for $145 in adult sizes at the Foot Locker pop-up on Friday, February 13.

Nike A'One 'Warning Label'

The Nike A'One 'Warning Label' colorway. | Nike

This special All-Star Weekend edition of the Nike A'One features Hyper Pink and Black. It drops for $115 in adult and $107 in kid sizes at Nike and Foot Locker on Friday, February 13.

Nike A'One 'Warning Label LX'

The Nike A'One 'Warning Label LX' colorway. | Nike

Warning: All-Around Dominance. A'ja Wilson's first signature shoe continues to dominate the basketball world. It drops for $150 in adult sizes at the Foot Locker pop-up on Friday, February 13.

Nike GT Future 'Warning Label LX'



The Nike GT Future 'Warning Label LX' colorway. | Nike

Warning: Hooper Discretion Advised. The standout design brings a disruption of traditional gameplay, but an innovation of tactics. It drops for $200 in adult sizes at the Foot Locker pop-up on Saturday, February 14.

The 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend runs from February 13–15 in Los Angeles, California. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

More NBA Footwear News

The Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 is returning to celebrate the NBA All-Star Game.

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro '3D' returns after 15 years to celebrate NBA All-Star Weekend.

Adidas unveiled its collection for the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend.

The Air Jordan 6 'Bin 23' makes its luxurious debut on Valentine's Day.