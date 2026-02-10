Kobe Bryant's Nike Huarache 2K4 Celebrates the NBA All-Star Game

The 2004 NBA All-Star Game took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Surprisingly, Lakers legend Kobe Bryant did not win the MVP Award. Instead, Shaquille O'Neal took home the award.

Nevertheless, Bryant did make a strong footwear statement during the game. With the launch of the Nike Kobe line still a year away, Bryant debuted the Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 in the "All-Star" colorway.

Kobe Bryant wears the Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 "All-Star" colorway. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Luckily for NBA fans, the old-school basketball shoes are returning to celebrate this year's All-Star Game in Los Angeles. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the new Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 "All-Star" colorway.

Release Information

The Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 "All-Star" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 "All-Star" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, February 17. Online shoppers will be able to buy the basketball shoes for $210 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and Foot Locker.

Of course, that release date is after the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend festivities have concluded. However, it will ensure the shoes do not get overshadowed by all of the sneaker drops happening this week.

Design Details

The Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 "All-Star" outsole. | Nike

The "All-Star" colorway remains true to the original. It sports a White upper with Varsity Royal and Varsity Red detailing. The date "2-15-2004" appears inside the ankle collar, with the "LA Nike" logo on the outside of the ankle collar.

Just like the 2004 release, these retro basketball shoes come in special packaging, complete with an exclusive dust bag. Not only do these shoes speak to older NBA fans, but they have a timeless appeal to all hoopers.

History

Packaging for the Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 "All-Star" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 was not an official part of the Nike Kobe line, but Bryant played a significant role in its development. Designed by Eric Avar, the Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 was a 2000s interpretation of the Huarache concept introduced by Hatfield in 1992.

There will be dozens of incredible sneaker drops around the NBA All-Star Weekend, but this model will hold a special place in the hearts of Lakers fans. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

