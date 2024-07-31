Odell Beckham Jr. & DK Metcalf Star in lululemon Commercial
With NFL training camps officially underway and the first preseason game kicking off later this week, football fans could not be more thrilled the new season is almost here.
While camp is a grind for players, two of the game's top wide receivers are highlighting how rest and recovery are essential elements of their lives in a new TV commercial.
Odell Beckham Jr. of the Miami Dolphins and DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks star in lululemon's new campaign highlighting the brand's loungewear apparel and Cityverse sneaker. Metcalf signed with lululemon last season as a brand ambassador, while Beckham Jr. is making his debut in the product.
“I am excited to partner with lululemon because they understand that recovery is a critical part of any training program,” said Beckham Jr.
He continued, “lululemon makes the best performance apparel and they’re bringing the same approach to their loungewear, and it looks and feels great.”
The omni-channel campaign for lululemon includes 30-second TV commercials, audio for podcasts, in-store signage and audio and social media.
“As a professional athlete and lululemon ambassador, I know first hand how important rest days are to reaching my performance and wellbeing goals,” added Metcalf. “lululemon’s loungewear allows me to fully embrace my rest days in comfort and style.”
Lululemon Loungewear featured in the new commercial include Smooth Spacer, Steady State and Soft Jersey for men, with Softstreme and Scuba for women.
The campaign will run through September 22 and lululemon Loungewear is available now in-store and online at www.lululemon.com. Beckham Jr. and the Dolphins kick off their preseason on August 9 against the Falcons, while Metcalf and the Seahawks on August 10 versus the Chargers.
