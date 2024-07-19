Odell Beckham Jr.'s Legal Battle Against Nike Is Over
On Thursday night, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. took to social media to comment on the end of his legal battle with Nike.
The 3x NFL Pro Bowl player struck a celebratory and thankful tone with his Instagram post. The post left many social media users confused and prompted a response from Nike.
Beckham Jr.'s Instagram post read, "JUST DO……RIGHT @nike . I wanna take this moment to thank God first and foremost thank you Heavenly Father. I wanna thank my team for every hour they have spent preparing on this case. I wanna thank the jury for simply doing what's right in a world full of wrong… my message to whoever needs this is, STAND UP FOR WHAT YOU BELIEVE IN! JUSTICE WAS SERVED!!!"
However, a Nike representative told Complex received no monetary award in the case he filed in 2022. Beckham Jr. alleged breach of contract, reformation, and breach of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing.
Nike's statement read, "With this verdict, all of Mr. Beckham's claims have been decided against him without any monetary award. The decision confirmed that Nike complied with its commitments. Nike is grateful to the jury and the Court for their careful attention to this case."
According to Demi Lawrence the Portland Business Journal, Beckham was seeking $862,000 in damages - the total amount of royalties withheld. Nike was asking for damages between $7 million and $15 million.
Despite not receiving any money, Beckham Jr. did receive some good news. "It also ruled that Beckham's glove customizations did not breach his contract, that Nike waived its right to enforce the contract for certain glove designs, and that Beckham did not violate his contract by disclosing terms of the deal," wrote Lawrence.
With the legal battles behind him, Beckham Jr. can focus on football. The 31-year-old continues to be a footwear free agent. Throughout the 2023 NFL season, the veteran wide receiver wore retro cleats that paid homage to sports legends like Allen Iverson and Randy Moss.
It remains to be seen what Beckham Jr. does with his sportswear sponsorships this upcoming season. Be sure to stay tapped into Sports Illustrated for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
